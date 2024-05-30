Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, May 31

The moon changes signs.

Written on May 30, 2024

With the moon in dreamy Pisces for one last day before moving into impulsive Aries, it's a good time to focus on relationships and spend time thinking before you're undoubtedly urged to act under Aries' fiery energy.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 31, 2024:

Aries

Discipline can be a manifestation of self-love; it can be a choice of what you ultimately want versus quick gratification, which can be self-sabotaging. Today, you can notice any tendencies you have, particularly revolving around being impulsive, and set boundaries where needed to live the life you deserve!

Taurus

Stuff happens, Taurus. However, there is so much power in how you deal with what happens. Going beyond toxic positivity, cultivating hope in your heart can help you walk with joy through everything. Oftentimes, this requires an intentional choice or seeking out, though. This hope can come from trusting in greater things or knowing where you are now you won't be forever; the sun will rise again.

Gemini

You might be going through some love changes, Gemini. Whether sudden or subtly occurring, this could have you falling in or out of love. It's good to get curious and aware of what's happening, as it may be a surprise to you. 

Cancer

Today focuses on finding self-respect and setting boundaries that reflect it, Cancer. To cultivate it, you may need to assess deep-rooted beliefs about yourself. Because you will continue to operate out of what you believe you are worth. 

Leo

Self-love is so important, Leo, but it's only one dimension of love. Today reminds you of the multiplication of joy when love is brought to others, because love is limited when it's solely focused on ourselves. It brings satisfaction and fulfillment to our hearts to focus on things greater than ourselves. Getting deep into the community and serving others can help you feel more whole where you are. 

Virgo

Even years after being with someone, there are new things to learn. Think about yourself; no matter how long you are on this planet, you still discover new things about yourself! This can pose a fun game night for you. Perhaps investing in an adult couples card game or even just looking up fun questions to ask each other. This can reignite things a little bit in your relationship and help get to know each other even better. 

Libra

You may be making a commitment to treat the people you interact with in a certain way, that reflects you and not what's in front of you. Loving unconditionally doesn't always mean you love the whole picture, but you're choosing to show grace that even the broken parts can't hinder. 

Scorpio

There is always room for improvement, including in relationships. It may be apparent to you where you need growth, but you have to be more intentional about implementing adjustment. Whether it's in connection or how each person shows up in your relationship, honesty and sticking to what's important are key. Look to the wisdom of external sources like podcasts and books for support.

Sagittarius

Romance may or may not come naturally to you, Sagittarius. However, there can be value in developing your skills, especially if it is something important to your partner. Romance and fun can be something that is learned, and there are a variety of sources online to help you!

Capricorn

Food is its very own love language! Today is a beautiful day to bond over it with your partner or friend. If there is a dish or a place you have been loving, you can share it with them. It also poses a good opportunity to dive into quality conversation. 

Aquarius

Quality time doesn't have to mean going on extravagant dates; it can be soaking up whatever moments you share together. Whether driving in the car or bundled up on the couch, you can commit to joy and being fully present. Otherwise, you can be intentional about planning quality time. Identify the activities you love and carve the time out!

Pisces

It can be easy to look around and easily speak about what you desire in a friend. However, today circles back to ourselves, focusing on how we show up in relationships. Becoming a better friend yourself can help you attract better. You can also work on yourself by instilling value in the relationships that are important to you. 

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

