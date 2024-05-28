Thanks to the Moon entering Pisces, we have a beautiful day full of opportunities for love, romance, and simple pleasures. With the Sun in Gemini, we are more in tune with what our relationships need. Let's find out what's in store this Wednesday.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for May 29:

Aries

Love can bring you back to wholeness, Aries. Today encourages you to nurture the parts of you that need TLC or build where there may have been a lack of faith. You may have become discouraged from situations, very understandably, but it might be time to let the sun shine once more and pick your head up. This is a great time to do things to uplift your hope; maybe chat with a friend, go for a walk, or look through inspiring pins on Pinterest.

Advertisement

Taurus

Your worth is not dependent on how well others can see it, Taurus. The Moon is in Pisces, warning you against placing your worth in the wrong places. External validation can be something we are coded to seek, but it can be very harmful to depend solely on it. As the saying goes, "You could be the best strawberry, but there is still somebody who doesn't like strawberries." You are a unique person worthy of love; today encourages you to see that for yourself.

Advertisement

Gemini

Trust is the centerpiece of a solid relationship, Gemini. Today, the Moon is in Pisces and sets the stage to find new ways to build it in your relationships. This might be done through communication, solid habits, or keeping promises. You can talk with your partner about what this will look like for you!

Advertisement

Cancer

There are so many layers to a person, Cancer. The Moon in Pisces allows you to discover something new and exciting about someone. You may have a bonding experience through a fun adventure. This is a good time to get outside the box for ideas for hangouts; you can build some everlasting memories!

Leo

The Moon is in Pisces, and you might learn something new about someone during this time. With this new knowledge, a deeper level of trust or respect can be formed. Otherwise, it welcomes you to be insightful on how many layers there are to a person, and how we often only interact with the surface.

Advertisement

Virgo

Summer is approaching, Virgo, and this is a great time to plan a trip. Perhaps in a group chat, start brainstorming with friends about what this will look like for you or aligning schedules. You don't need to go far; it can be a day trip. The point is to make lasting memories!

Libra

You are capable of happy and healthy living, Libra. The Moon is in Pisces and sets a beautiful stage to sit back and reflect on what this looks like for you. You might be narrowing your inner circle or recommitting to activities that make you feel good. It may just be choosing to pursue a certain mentality. The best is yet to come, Libra, and you will see the fruits of your actions and hard work. Even if you don't love where you've been headed, each day is a new start.

Advertisement

Scorpio

You never know how the next person is in need and how a simple act of kindness can impact them. Today, the Moon is in Pisces, and it calls you to reflect on how you may have wished someone else was there for you when you were in a low spot and how that moves you to care for others. With this in mind, you can check in on your friends or do something kind for a stranger.

Sagittarius

A beautiful thing about life is that it can be a constant learning journey in which you take knowledge from experiences and apply it to your life to make it richer. Today, the Moon is in Pisces, squaring Jupiter, and it invites you to do just that regarding your home: lead with awareness and make change for the better. You might add or take away different aspects to enhance your overall comfort levels. Perhaps you should set some boundaries to protect your peace, like limiting when or where you go on technology.

Advertisement

Capricorn

It's time to get your hands dirty, Capricorn! The Moon is in Pisces, welcoming you to a fun, creative activity. This is a great time to try something new, like pottery, or return to a once-loved activity without the pressures of perfection. A lot of fun can form when you allow yourself to be immersed in an act without the need to be "good" at it.

Aquarius

The Moon is in Pisces, bringing up matters of the home for you, Aquarius. You may be pondering to move in with a friend or partner for the first time. You also could be diving into a home project, like a DIY. This can be an exciting time for you and asks how you can improve your home life.

Advertisement

Pisces

The Moon is in Pisces, your sign, and welcomes you to show your love in dainty ways. This might be reading or writing poetry, giving love notes or making homemade gifts. You can couple your creative talents with affection for others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.