Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 28.

Here's your tarot horoscope for Tuesday according to your zodiac sign. Find out what to expect with the Sun in Gemini and the Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, you are an eternal optimist, which bleeds into other areas of your life, including money. You may have a hole in your pocket or a habit of spending more than you make. Use the Denomination Effect: put a 100-dollar bill in your wallet; you're less likely to break it and think twice about impulse purchases.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You're so kind to everyone else, but why not turn some of that softness back toward you? Why say nice things to others when you aren't always so generous with compliments to yourself? Practice self-love and self-care with a hefty dose of compassion and empathy. Just as you wouldn't want to make someone else feel sad, be cautious with your feelings, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Look at you, Gemini. You're on your way to reaching your goals because you've made intelligent, well-thought-out choices. This is cause for celebration, Gemini! Reward yourself with something special for all the hard work and effort you've put into making this dream become a reality. Don't play it off as if this journey was not that big of a deal. It is!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Are you ready to throw in the towel and give up? When you love someone and want your relationship to be healthy, there will be moments when you feel like ending it all for the sake of peace. But, something inside of you will find the strength and courage to continue, Cancer. Love can accomplish incredible things, including helping you to overcome fatigue or fear that your efforts aren't working and you'll be disappointed. Hang in there because that's what you want to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're going to win a battle because of how you command respect from others. People don't want to push your buttons, and you may be slightly feared at times. Deep down, you're more a lover than a fighter. Even though you dislike arguing, you may need to take sides in order to protect someone you love. You are the Emperor, and you may have to show your fierce side soon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Oh, Virgo, you've filled your plate with many things to do, but one thing you forgot to add to your schedule is rest. You have a lot of ambition, as usual; however, if you overload your schedule, there won't be enough time to complete each one in a day. The risk here is burning out before you start because you may get overwhelmed by the idea of it all. It's best to ask for help or take a few things off your plate. You won't like admitting you can't do it all, but you may have to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

The closer you feel to a friend or partner, the more you want them to know you for who you are. This is why you are thinking about telling one of your most intimate secrets from the past. You feel this secret has changed you in a way they need to know to understand you better. Think about the long-term consequences of showing this part of your life, and talk it over with a therapist before you do to make sure your desire for vulnerability is a wise choice to make.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

The world is your oyster, Scorpio, and you get a chance to enjoy all that it offers. Do you want to travel? See movies? Check out exhibits or go to the beach and relax? All of this can be on your schedule. Plan it out and start taking steps to have fun. Write a bucket list of things you want to do before the month ends, and then start checking these items off!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You have been right to act cautiously regarding how you treat others. You believe in karma and never want any negative energy to haunt you later. This tarot card asks you to stay cautious and allow your actions to be like planting seeds in a garden you want to grow. You are setting the stage for something good in your life. Your world will be better because you have attracted good things to you!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

It's heartbreaking when you have trusted someone with all your heart and then realize you put that faith in the wrong person. It's sad to see people make poor decisions, but it's also a lesson in time. You can invest in someone, but if that person is unwilling to learn and grow from their experiences, they may fall back into old patterns when you're gone. It's a hard lesson, but one you've learned.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Grab the bull by the horns, Aquarius. If you want something good to happen, you must set your mind firmly on the brass ring. Taking each day one moment at a time can help you get through this uphill battle. When you're in the thick of it, you can feel like quitting, but why let all your effort go to waste? Instead, remain steadfast. Hold. Crossing the finish line will be such a sweet, sweet victory.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Are you holding yourself back? If you have loved a particular situation for a long time, the idea of change can feel like failure. Try not to view change this way. See yourself as an evolving creature, where you take one experience and fold it into another. Your time is a culmination of all your moments; this adjustment is merely growth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.