Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 27 — The Moon Enters Aquarius

The Moon will leave the sign of Capricorn to enter Aquarius, where it will be until mid-week. The Sun is in Gemini. Here's how these two energies affect our daily horoscope starting Monday.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for May 27

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to get social, Aries. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of friendships, and even though it can feel difficult to meet like-minded individuals, there are many avenues online. You can join a Facebook group or seek meet-and-greets in your local community. If you have a friend who is a social butterfly, ask them to introduce you to new people and help you get plugged in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can expand your professional expertise and influence this week by tapping into the energy of the Moon. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of career. This is the perfect time to take an online course or register for needed CEUs. If you are looking for remote work, update your resume and cover letter and begin the job hunt. You may get lucky during this week, and find a freelance or side gig to get yourself started.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Push yourself to reach a new height in your personal life. To do that, you will want to gain additional knowledge you don't have currently. Fortunately, the Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of education. This opens the door to meeting a mentor, teacher, or ally to help you accomplish your goal. If you want to learn a new language, from AI or coding to Spanish, you may find some luck getting the necessary resources and tools.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

People do love to talk, and sometimes, when you have some juicy information, it's hard for them to stay silent. This warning comes to you when the Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of secrets. You may allow your guards to drop around a crowd where you become comfortable and feel safe. Be careful not to speak too much without thinking long-term. There's always time to open up later, but once words are out there, they are impossible to take back. So be conservative with what you say unless you're certain you are OK with sharing it with others you don't know.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You know what you want, and that's why you aren't going to settle for less than what you feel you deserve. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of commitments, and you may have a few areas in your life that demand quite a bit of your time. Some may be worthwhile, others are nice-to-do but non-essentials. Instead of accepting this is what it is, start shifting your priorities and reduce responsibilities. That way, you can give more of yourself to the things that matter most to you and feel good about what you are contributing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some habits and daily rituals need to be done by you, but perhaps your budget can fit hiring a person to take over the task. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of routines and small tasks. Maybe hiring a cleaning person to come to your home once a month can be a huge help. If you run a few errands that can be automated by auto-delivery, you can save time from shopping. You might think this is a frivolous ask, but watch how good it feels to remove them from your daily to-do list. You may even wonder why you didn't do it sooner.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With AI, you don't have to be a trained artist to have your ideas go from imagination to conception. You can learn how to use ChatGPT and make images that you love and want to share with others. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of creativity, and it's the perfect time to learn how to design something you want to do. If you're hesitant, step out of your comfort zone. Watch a few how-to videos on the subject and try it out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want to feel safe and comfortable during the next few days, so having things in order at your house is a need more than a want. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of home. This is a time to get organized and focus on decluttering your personal space. Go full Marie Kondo and ask yourself if an item 'sparks joy.' If not, maybe you can allow someone else to be blessed by the possession and give it to a friend or thrift store.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have been doing much more thinking thanks to Mercury in it's sign of exaltation, and now, with the Moon entering Aquarius, your solar house of communication lights up. You'll write with greater ease. You will find it much easier to get your point across. You may find joy in things like books and poetry or spoken word jams in your community. It's the perfect time to tell people how much they mean to you. If you have an important letter to send out, focus on that to complete it by mid-week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Crypto and other forms of currency can be intriguing to study now. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of money, so invest your energy into learning about finance, trends, and new wealth-building strategies. Read and subscribe to white papers that share information on financial topics. Follow influencers on podcasts that give advice and immerse yourself in current information.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's always nice when you can focus on your wants and needs. The Moon enters your solar house of personal development, allowing you to dedicate time and space to doing things you want instead of watching television or spending time on Facebook reels. Write a list of books you'd like to read over the next few weeks. Consider what areas you want to develop in your character. If you need to, pick a trusted mentor as an accountability person and commit to making one key change over the next 30 days.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's strange how the universe can reveal a person's true nature when you least expect it. The Moon enters Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies. You may overhear a comment or read a text not meant for you. Pay attention to the things happening around you. The universe is always revealing what you need to know, and if you are headed in the wrong direction or putting faith in a person who has wrong intentions, you'll find out soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.