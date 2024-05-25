Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For May 26, During An Active Moon

It's an active sky this weekend, and starting Sunday, the Moon will enter conversations with Mercury, Mars and Saturn. We may feel driven to complete a few things, but expect there to be many conversations on how to get things done. With Saturn, we can anticipate delays. Let's see how these energies affect your daily horoscope.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for May 26

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Stand tall, Aries. A few things may be developing in the area of your career, but hints at that are only starting to appear now while the Moon is in Capricorn. Jupiter will speak to your ruler, Mars, this weekend, too. So, if you are thinking about work, worried about the future, or have concerns regarding what steps you need to take to protect your reputation, career-wise, set those concerns aside. Everything is working together marvelously; all you need to do is be yourself and observe.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are a thinker, and with Mercury in your sign, you're thinking much more than usual. Now that the Moon is in Capricorn, your curious nature strengthens, and you see your travel plans this year in a new light. This is a time to probe and ask lots of questions. Put your investigator cap on and dive into the details. Take in the complicated aspects of problems, Taurus, including outside influences. You can have a lot of fun this summer when simplicity is the goal.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Power struggles can occur when the Moon is in Capricorn, but try not to let this throw you off-guard. Situations that reveal tension points between friends, family or coworkers are great growth opportunities. You may not have the power to control others or their actions, but you can learn by observing how individuals respond to each other. You're able to gather a lot of information now, and this can be used to come up with solutions that improve your relationships.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Every relationship goes through tough times, and when the Moon is in Capricorn, it can emphasize problems within your relationships. You may feel distant from someone you want to work closely with. It may appear that the interest is gone. Use this time to focus on activities that promote unity. Seek areas of common ground and try to focus on the good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Good health is wealth, and during the Moon in your sixth house of wellness, this is the perfect time to return to your gym, shop for quality food or ask a friend to become your workout buddy. Start tracking your activities in a fitness app. Write down your big goal and the date you want to reach it. If you make plans to go the gym but cancel on yourself, don't let that be the end. A few smart decisions consistently will give you the motivation you need to keep going.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The creativity bug strikes today and it's the perfect time to stretch your imagination and do something fun and artistic. First, you'll want to free yourself from any unwanted distractions. Think about the type of project you'd like to tackle and where you will place it. You don't have to do everything you plan to accomplish in a single day. This activity is meant to be fun. Start small and set goals. Getting started is the hardest part.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Spending time with parents after you leave home or go to college is rare, but it doesn't have to end, Libra. Even if you live with your parents right now, it may feel like you're both too busy to enjoy one another's company truly. This weekend, pull out board games and play a few rounds. Invite your siblings over for a card game and pizza. You don't have to do anything fancy or well-planned, what matters is being together and having fun.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When the Moon is in Capricorn, you're much more in control of your feelings. In fact, logic boosts while emotionality takes a back seat. This is the perfect time to make a decision that is life changing. Tough decisions command less emotional investment and more logic. So whatever it is you have to work through, try to set some time away from friends and family to think deeply about what your heart wants and what your mind reveals needs to be done to get there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're a hard worker, Sagittarius, but there are days when you need to see how working smarter is much better than investing hours of time to make money. Are there creative ways to generate more income? Perhaps you want to pursue an entrepreneurial idea or start a blog and work on becoming an affiliate. Use this holiday weekend to determine where you are losing the most time on menial tasks or being unnecessarily distracted. Where you can delate or create an automated system like autopsy or e-bills, try that out and see if it helps you to save time.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're always working on improving your life, and what's more important than working on yourself? If you don't know where to begin or you've already worked through your lifetime list of goals, ask friends what they imagine you would be good at. Seeing how people you respect and admire perceive your strengths can be a great way to brainstorm new ideas.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You could be given the gift of time in an unlikely way, and should it happen, don't fill that space up. Instead, give it back to yourself. No one likes to be cut off from something they are doing, but you may appreciate that a journey you were on suddenly ends. An appointment or event may be canceled. An idea or project could be shut down due to a lack of interest. At first, adjust your thinking, but having your schedule open up and giving you more free time is priceless.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You appreciate and value really good friends, but you can always tell when a friendship is one-sided and not growing. During the Moon in Capricorn, you can maintain an impartial and objective viewpoint when it comes to evaluating your relationships. Do you share core values? Are there areas of trust that can be rebuilt if there have been any betrayals? Take the time you need, Pisces, and if it's meant to be, it will be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.