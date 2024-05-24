Love Horoscope For May 25 — The Moon Enters Capricorn

Gemini season continues, and with Venus and the Sun in Gemini all week, we desire sweet romance that makes us feel young and free. But this weekend, the Moon enters Capricorn, and it's time to get serious about love. The Moon will speak with Venus to help us understand the depth of love's capacity: tough love, respect, and boundaries are all up for conversation. We can grow more in love through good and challenging times. The Capricorn Moon helps us to be emotionally mature. We want to do the work of love, not just observe or experience it superficially. A few lessons will be learned about how to be expressive and practical with ourselves and others. Let's see what is in store for each zodiac sign and their love horoscopes beginning Saturday.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 25, 2024:

Aries

Love is meant to be taken seriously, so when the Moon enters Capricorn, respect becomes your top priority. You want people in your life to know that you value your time with them and want the same in return. Tonight, aim for a cell-phone-free date night so that dinner can include more talking, less texting others or checking your social media. Share one thing you admire about your mate. Ask them to do the same.

Taurus

Not everything you do in your relationship is meant to be displayed to the world. When the Moon enters Capricorn, it creates a space for secret exchanges of love and affection. If you're starting to date someone new, you may want to withhold making things Facebook official until you're sure how the relationship will go. If you're in a long-term relationship, tonight can be dedicated to sweet moments, and selfies meant for your eyes only.

Gemini

A fling? That's not what's on your mind. When the Moon enters Capricorn, you treat dating seriously and want your love life to be held in the highest regard. You may possess a closed attitude toward situations and only want exclusivity in love. Lay your cards on the table, especially if an uncertain situation bothers you. Schedule a serious conversation about the future to get on the same page. If you're in a committed relationship, talk about how you'd like the next chapter of your life to look in the future in the area of finances and property.

Cancer

What you want more than anything in the world is to feel safe and secure. So, when the Moon enters Capricorn, you're sensitive to what people say and think. It's a good time to express your needs to your partner. Let others know what you feel and show your vulnerable side — hiding your fears and keeping your thoughts to yourself is unadvised at this time. You're open and receptive to sharing openly with people you care about. You may be surprised by how strong you are during this lunar transit.

Leo

You are a true believer in love, and when the Moon enters Capricorn, you see how a romantic relationship, even through tough times, can beat the odds. You can invest time and energy into strengthening your relationship. The next two days are perfect for scheduling a couple's counseling session individually or with your partner. If you're single, use this time to work on yourself and your personal life. Go to the gym. Make new friends, and be the type of partner you want to attract.

Virgo

There's something so sweet about sharing your love in simple and old-fashioned ways. A love note is the perfect compliment to the Moon entering Capricorn. You can express beloved sentiments to your partner in a greeting card or pick up flowers and chocolates just because. You don't have to be in a relationship to enjoy the pleasure of romance. Be romantic toward yourself. Pick up a little bouquet of flowers for your bedside, treat yourself to a decadent dessert, and watch a rom-com while you check out potential partners on your favorite dating app.

Libra

Establishing a solid foundation for love begins in the home, and who decorates better than you lovely Libra? When you feel like your house is visitor-ready and approved, you feel ready for love! The Moon enters Capricorn, where it will be for the next few days, so it's the perfect time to roll up your sleeves and start nesting. What will make your place feel cozy and inviting? Plants? A scented candle? Love is a wonderful excuse to start shopping.

Scorpio

The Moon enters Capricorn, making this day perfect for serious talks about the future or breaking up if you are in a relationship you wish to end. You don't have to leave your partner abruptly; instead, begin the process of hard conversations to see if you can work things out. With Capricorn's stern energy, acknowledging something is wrong can be the one thing that turns your situation around. It's worth a try!

Sagittarius

Money can create tension in the most secure partnerships, and when the Moon enters Capricorn, overworking, bills, and lack of time can create a lot of stress for you and your significant other. You may feel like attacking the problem head-on, but before you do, ask yourself if this is the right time. Temperature checks the environment and your significant other's mood. Maybe waiting for a day off can be better. If you're single, this is the perfect time to pull up your credit report and review finances to begin positioning yourself in the most positive way for a long-term relationship.

Capricorn

Self-love is the main theme for you when the Moon enters your sign. The Moon in Capricorn is less emotional and more practical, supporting your long-term goals in life, love and friendships. This is a great time to catch up on work you need to do at home. If you have personal errands to run, ask your partner or a friend to join forces and be productive together. It can be fun to banter and share thoughts about the day and life while you are helping one another get things done.

Aquarius

The Moon enters Capricorn, helps you to see things as they are, and gives you the ability to understand patterns of behavior between you and your partner that may be unhealthy. At first, you may perceive your significant other unfavorably and feel like your relationship is headed in the wrong direction. Try to reframe your thoughts and see tough times and opportunities in action. You can work on what you see more than what you are unaware of. The Moon in Capricorn could present you with a gift that saves your relationship if handled in a helpful and supportive way.

Pisces

Good friends who know how much you and your partner love each other may be the best advisors for problems when the Moon enters Capricorn. It's good to have a friend who can play Devil's advocate and help you see things from a different point of view. New perspectives can be hard and challenging to accept, but with a little love and determination you can grow more empathetic and understanding — a great win for your relationship and future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.