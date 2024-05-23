It's a great day for a tarot card reading. This Thursday, we are still basking in the energy from the recent Full Moon. On Thursday, the Moon will continue to transit through the sign of Sagittarius while working closely with the Gemini Sun. It's still not too late to clean your tarot cards or make moon water if you want to. Now, let's see what's in store for each zodiac sign in astrology this Thursday.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for May 24

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You're finally free. Something good is about to happen, and you will feel a heavy weight lifted off of your shoulders. At long last, what you have had to carry will no longer be your burden to bear. Time to do things for yourself, your family and friends is coming your way. It will feel so good to experience bliss after working for so long.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are one of the zodiac signs related to wealth, and this day is delivering the goods. Money is coming to you, Taurus. This tarot card reveals an abundant income stream preparing to pour into your life. Enjoy the bounty. You've earned it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You've got a soft spot, and when you sense a friend or family member is in need, you want to help in any way you can. You are warm and caring, and when you feel a tug at your heartstrings, That nurturing nature you possess will be activated and it's for a good cause: love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

It may take you a while to get going, but once you have it in your mind that you will do something, nothing can stop you from accomplishing that goal. You're racing ahead of everyone, including those in your life who are warning you to be careful. You aren't willing to stop for anything. You've got things to do, but note what you hear as you rush toward the finish line. It may serve you well in the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

It's payback time. You've been giving karma all the good energy that you can muster. So, now you want to get a return on your investment. You want a raise if you've invested much time and energy into your work. If you have been putting in a bit more love into a relationship, you want to know you're secure. Whatever it is that you've been doing lately, this taro card indicates that victory is yours and a reward is coming.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Don't berate yourself for the things you cannot change. What's done is done, and it's time to allow yourself to put worry to rest. Your emotions can be strong when you hold on to the pain of the past. Forgiveness isn't just for others, Virgo. Forgive yourself, too. Allow this part of your life to heal so you can move on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You're so willing to begin a new chapter in your life, but it appears that there are a few hurdles to conquer just yet. The path is winding, and the direction to take is unclear. It can be discouraging for you, but take heart. Soon, when the timing is perfect, the stars will align, and everything will run smoothly. There's a reason for the current madness. Remain patient. Your time will come.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

According to the law of motion, "Every action creates an opposite or equal reaction," so if you want something to happen, carefully consider what you do daily. That is how the law of attraction works in your favor, Scorpio. Take steps toward your dreams, and change course if you are doing anything that moves you in a direction you don't want to go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Moderation is a positive practice because it allows one to remain balanced and whole. One doesn't have to go to extremes to have a fulfilling life. If you want to enjoy your life, make time for it. If you need to work, focus on the task and reward yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

If you're looking for love, get ready to meet someone who amazes you with how incredible they are. This card indicates a kind and warm person entering your life. They have all the right traits for an ideal partner.

If you're already committed, this may imply a coworker is coming to your company, and they will be an asset to the team. Either way, Capricorn, your life is about to have a boost of good energy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think twice about each decision you plan to make. You may need to dig deeply into the facts and research the problem before you make a decision. Ask lots of questions. Don't be afraid to probe. If a solution doesn't seem to make sense to you, don't stop trying to understand until it does.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can be wonderful gifts in your life, but there are those select individuals who seem to enjoy arguing with you. You don't have to allow it. Set a boundary for yourself. Send a call to voicemail. Wait to answer an angry text. Pray before giving a response and allow them to wait.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.