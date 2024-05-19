Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 20, 2024

Here's how the Sun's move from Taurus into Gemini and the Moon in Scorpio affects each zodiac sign's love horoscope on May 20, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 20, 2024:

Aries

How you speak to your partner and how you receive the way they open up to you is an important part of any relationship. As an Aries, you prefer bold honesty; this is the time to work on this area of your love life. The Sun enters Gemini, helping your communication skills in love. Start small. Begin with paying closer attention and using active listening techniques. Ask for feedback and let others know your intentions for the relationship.

Taurus

Do you like to be close or do you prefer more independence? How do you feel most connected in a relationship? The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to understand your attachment style in love. You can start by reading books on the subject, like "Attached" and take a personality quiz to help you explore what your love estyle is.

Gemini

The start of every good relationship is with yourself. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to understand yourself better. Give yourself one day a week to take yourself on a date. Spend time with yourself by journaling or in quiet. Gain clarity about your personal values. Know your dealbreakers.

Cancer

It's normal for people to care about who you are with and how you spend your time. This can show interest, but it can also indicate a problem. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to understand how to handle enemies who may be jealous of your love life or a partner who is dealing with the green-eyed monster. Talk openly about the threats. See how to monitor those that appear fair and just to worry about. However, also be mindful of controlling behaviors that could appear as red flags.

Leo

Being your partner's best friend can be a goal, and while you may not be able to satisfy all their friendship needs, you can be there to listen and show support in a way others can't. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to understand your partner's needs as a friend. Make time to get to know your significant other better by doing things that aren't related to physical intimacy but build emotional closeness and trust.

Virgo

You have a way that you like things to be done, and perhaps your partner or loved ones prefer it another way. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to understand how respect can work in your relationship. Dignity can be a topic to explore today, as well as how to explore your differences as a team. You may realize that there are some cultural differences if you come from different backgrounds. Take it upon yourself to see what they are and learn how to understand them better.

Libra

You are flexible and open-minded, which is one fo your strengths, but others may not be able to practice the same. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to understand what you connect with your spiritual side. This day can bring conflicts in spiritual matters where belief systems are incompatible. Invite open conversations, even difficult ones. Be willing to put a topic down and leave for later if things get tense. Not everything has to be talked about immediately.

Scorpio

It's difficult to bear your soul with the one you love. You may find it takes time to open your heart in that way. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to be more open and expressive. Consider a couple's game that helps you ask each other probing questions. Have fun with it. Respect your limitations, yet also be willing to push the boundaries if it feels right.

Sagittarius

You are a freedom-loving spirit, so it's a big deal when you decide to give someone your heart. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to be more receptive to a commitment in love. The entire month is dedicated to marriage and partnership matters, and you may consider this more for yourself than usual. Go out a bit more, if you're single. You could meet a soulmate. If you decided not to do much self-care during the winter and spring months, it's time for your glow-up.

Capricorn

Trust, truth and integrity are key words for the day. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to see how to make your relationships healthier. This is a day to venture on the job of partnership asking your significant other to do the same. If you are dating a few people, be transparent and authentic. Let your goal in dating be known, and do not settle for less than what you desire.

Aquarius

You might not know how to be romantic or perhaps what's romantic to you isn't to your significant other. The quest for romantic expression can be an exciting one to take today, as it helps you to grow curious. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you learn how to be more romantic. Pay close attention to how people respond to gestures of kindness. Ask your partner to tell you what they consider their bare minimum, and share yours, too. Find clues to what could work by paying attention to the details. You can be a natural love detective in no time.

Pisces

People can take their loved ones for granted, due to familiarity. But you can change that with a simple decision — to show love to your closest relatives and not wait for a special occasion. The Sun enters Gemini, helping you to improve your family relationships in love. Tell people how you feel more frequently. Be more engaged with calls, texts, and if you are in person ... hugs. Slow down and be a little nicer, even if you're super sweet already. There's really no limit to sharing how much you love someone especially if you mean it.