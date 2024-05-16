The May 17, 2024, daily horoscope provides insight into each zodiac sign's astrology forecast. The Moon is in Virgo, the Sun is in Taurus, and Mercury, the planet of communication, is now in Taurus. Mercury loves to be in Taurus! Taurus energy helps us to refine our understanding and knowledge about human connection. It's time to celebrate art, language, learning, and culture. Let's see how this affects everyone from Aries to Pisces.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for May 17

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Set an intention for the future. With Mercury in Taurus, mental clarity around personal values grows stronger for you. Consider your most meaningful moments, and how they have defined you. What has set you on a clear path or caused you to deviate from your life purpose? This month can be the start of returning to where you're meant to be. Write what you think it is. Figure it out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is your time, Taurus. Mercury in Taurus allows you to set your priorities in order and garner what you need to get things done correctly. If you've never used a journaling practice, this may be a great time to try it. Memorize one positive quote for the week. For priority items, give yourself due dates and deadlines. If something doesn't need to be on your plate, give it to someone else to do. Make time for fun and mental rest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your memory can be a benefit, but it can also be a negative when you focus too long on the past. Now that Mercury is in Taurus, you can see old, negative memories fade and be replaced by positive ones. If some are important to you, write them down and keep them where you can retrieve them easily. You may want to have your thoughts recorded to keep a note of how far you've come in life. During this time, you could change your opinion about a particular person. Be careful not to allow toxic individuals back into your life if they reach out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's nice to keep in touch with old friends. You might want to send someone a letter in the mail or drop a postcard to a friend who lives in another country. If you prefer texting or a direct message, send something lighthearted and fun. It's wonderful to be able to keep in touch with people who used to be a part of your life. They would love to know you're thinking of them. This is also a great time to connect with old business associates, or if you're in sales, accounts that have gone silent to drum up new deals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Is it time to renegotiate a business contract? With Mercury in Taurus, you may be curious about the company's various benefits to employees. If you're about to sign anything new for work, ask questions. Mercury supports taking your time to search for answers and gather information. This is a good day to submit requests for time off or propose to improve your department. If you recently started a business and need to do some important paperwork, the next few weeks will highly support your professional productivity for brochures, web copy, and emails.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Live and learn. During Mercury and Taurus, you get a license to explore the world and gather as much knowledge as possible from experiences. This is a great time to plan an international trip or to go on an adventure to explore your state. You can visit museums this month where there's a special tour of relics and ancient artifacts. If you prefer to spend time indoors, watch a new biography, or binge on a series you've wanted to see that is both intellectual and emotionally stimulating.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can figure this out. Financial problems can require crafty solutions. You don't want to get stuck thinking things will never get better when they will. Maybe there's an angle you can figure out that you did not see. You can call your credit card companies to see if they have programs to help you or if you can get help from a financial advisor or strategist from a bank. Talk to friends, and don't quit trying to sort things out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are some days when all you'd like to do is relax and enjoy time with a friend. This is one of those days. You may find that your social butterfly side comes out strongly. This is the day to contact friends and invite them to eat at your place. You don't have to do anything fancy; ordering pizza can be great. If you prefer to go out, look up places that involve live music. See what's new in your community.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Music is good for the soul, and a few good songs can boost your spirit if you're having a tougher-than-usual day. Mercury is the fuel that guides your day, so aim for music that provides inspiration, motivation and clarity about yourself, life and even love. If you love attending concerts, see if your favorite rock band is coming to town soon. You may get lucky enough to scoop tickets for a show. Are you a musician? Play a few songs to remind yourself how much you love to play.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Creativity is such a wonderful thing to possess, and while Mercury is getting comfortable in Taurus, you may find yourself interested in things you don't typically go for, like poetry, spoken word events, or even just hearing the melodic sound of a partner's voice. This is a good time to start a new project that could involve media, videos or podcasting. If you prefer to consume media more than make it, find influencers who educate you and entertain you simultaneously. Go for things that cover cooking or home organization.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's no place like home, and if there were ever an excuse for driving by your old house or taking a trip to your home town, Mercury in Taurus would be it. Mercury can bring out your mellow side and have you wishing you could return to redo a few things. Try to take the good from the past and use it for the future; learn from things that didn't go as planned and then let it go since you can't take it with you any further.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Get everyone on the same page. With Mercury in Taurus, the pressure is on for you to be a high-level communicator. Practice active listening, and learn how to study the art of language and its meaning. You can begin through the process of observation. Don't be afraid to ask others for feedback, especially from people you work with. You may find it helpful to take notes at the end of the day for what worked and what did not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.