Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For May 13

Welcome to Monday's daily tarot card reading for each zodiac sign in astrology. Monday, the Moon enters Leo, helping us to see the world through rose-colored glasses. We are inclined to view the world from a positive outlook and enjoy doing things outdoors. The Sun is in Taurus. Wondering what your zodiac sign's tarot card reading has in store for you? Find out by zodiac sign.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on May 13:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You're a good friend to so many. You know how every person has their story, and while you may not always identify with their why or reasons, you can find a way to feel compassion and empathy for their humanity. Today, let the tender side of life touch your heart most sweetly. It's good to feel the emotions of others and just be there as a witness to their story so they don't feel alone.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Life waits for no one, and you only waste precious time when you allow the past to stop you from moving forward. You're ready to pursue your dreams, goals, and desires. Procrastination's cure is action. If you need a clear plan and road map, write out the steps you want to take and begin.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

The sorrow you feel is deep, and there is nothing anyone can really do to make the pain go away right now. What is needed is to connect with it, process the emotions and let time do its miracle work. With patience, self-understanding, forgiveness and time, wounds do heal, and you will be stronger when this part is behind you.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Distraction is the enemy today. What you need is focus. So even if it requires a little more effort to see down the phone or avoid scrolling social media, set a goal and aim to achieve it. Decide that this is what you want, and once you do, nothing can stop you from getting it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Everyone has mixed feelings. Your emotions are like a light guiding you to what you need. Good emotions help you to find further happiness. Sad emotions show your human side. The angry ones help you to see danger and know when change is needed. Even during times when you feel like your emotions are out of control, knowing them helps you to be strong. All the strength you need is within yourself.



Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Bad things happen to good people, and good things can also happen to people who appear to be undeserving. However, What is important is that you treat yourself how you ought to be treated. Avoid negative thinking or speaking to yourself about yourself. Be your own cheerleader, and emotional hero!





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Money concerns can have you questioning your choices right now. You can take control of the situation and do something as simple as creating a budget to manage your spending. There is always professional help and advice available if you need or want it. Don't be afraid to ask.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

When do you need faith the most? When you feel that it's being tested, of course. Trials and tribulations are like a refining fire. Rather than give up hope and toss in the towel, stick around. You'll love how things turn out for you, especially because you didn't quit. Most of success is showing up and not running when things get tough.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Love is a balancing act. You have friends, family, work and your partner's needs plus your own. Today, you will want to determine how to make the most of your time, especially if you feel pulled in different directions. You may not be able to spend time with everyone today, but you can make it a point to let each person know you care and that you will make some in the near future.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You may feel set back a bit today, but see this as a learning opportunity. You get a chance to do something over. You can figure out a new way of starting a project on the right foot. You may feel discouraged right now, but when you reshift your thinking and view this hold as a positive, you can make the most of it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Being honest is easy, but sometimes it's difficult because you know that once you speak up, life can change. Like a knight, you are brave and want to express your feelings openly. It takes a lot of courage to be the first to say what you're thinking and feeling. Once you tell someone your thoughts, you can't take them back.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Stay level-headed. Extremes are never a good thing. They cause emotional confusion and hasty, unthought-out choices. Worse, if you act this way in front of someone, you may be seen as a person who doesn't remain calm during a problem. Remain centered and hold to the facts of your situation. Don't let fear be the driver of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.