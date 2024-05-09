Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 10 — The Moon Enters Cancer

On Friday, the Moon leaves gabby Gemini to enter a quieter zodiac sign: Cancer. The Moon rules Cancer, and when here in its home sign, it provides soft, gentle energy. The weekend kicks off on Friday, ready for domesticated duties ranging from cleaning to cooking and having a BBQ with family or friends — schedule time for rest and relaxation. Get back to the basics. Plant a garden or restock the pantry with whole foods. Embrace the simple pleasures in life. To learn more about how this Moon transit will effect your zodiac sign, check out your horoscope for the day.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for May 10.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Glide into your favorite comfy clothes and get ready for a relaxing day. Moon enters Cancer, bringing attention to your home and family life, where it will spend most of the weekend. This is a perfect time to plan your next DIY project. If you have a Pinterest board (or need to start one), pick things you'd like to try. Since Cancer rules cooking, whip up a cool protein-packed dessert from TikTok or stock your fridge with healthy goodies.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's so nice to have some downtime with people who make you feel secure. The Moon enters Cancer, bringing attention to your intimate conversations. This is a great time to savor a nice evening with a friend over a candlelight dinner. Take an evening stroll along the boardwalk or a place with lots of window shopping. If you prefer to stay home and fly solo, journal your thoughts while listening to classical music. Avoid arguments that can be put off until another day.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Money can be a sensitive point, and you may not like to have too many conversations about bills or debt. Moon enters Cancer, bringing attention to your finances. Take a close look at your current status. Pull your credit report. Create an Excel spreadsheet to list all your bills and account records and organize your deadline dates. If you have some outstanding debts, jot down who you need to call and schedule a time to speak to decision makers to get back on track.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's always good to think about areas you would like to improve. So, when the Moon enters Cancer, bringing attention to what you'd like to work on for yourself, it's time to take personal development a bit more seriously. Write down a list of your goals and organize them into yearly, monthly or 5-year goals. You can use this day to think about how you'll reach these markers in the future. Wipe out excuses. Talk to a friend who may be a great accountability partner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The past is something that may be tender for you, and if you have some healing left to do, the areas of life that you hold regret could come up. Because the Moon enters Cancer, bringing attention to your past, and it's a healing energy to help you bring closure. Consider scheduling a counseling session with someone you can talk to. Have a good cry. While you are willing to improve the future, accept and forgive that you can't go back and change things. Be more intentional about the choices you make now and into the future.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friendships are so good to have, and you may find yourself wanting to be surrounded by people you love. With the Moon entering your sector of friends, it's time to celebrate your relationships. Post a sweet sentimental pic on your Instagram and tag the friends you love sharing how much you appreciate them in your life. When it comes to friends you haven't seen in a while, you can be the icebreaker and reach out with a sweet text or DM on Facebook Messenger. Don't forget to send a nice card saying thank you to anyone who has helped you recently.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Work is stressful enough as it is, and you don't want to add more to it than needed, especially on a Friday. Today may not be the day for overtime; you might just want to finish things early. The Moon enters Cancer, bringing attention to your friendships, particularly those at work. Consider helping friends at work to get things done. Keep the energy lighthearted and playful. Order lunch delivery instead of going out. Ask how you might be able to help. If you're the one who needs assistance, don't be shy. It's nice for others to know you are willing to show your tender side. Ask for what you need.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's great to see other people's perspectives, and to learn how to view the world through another person's eyes. Moon enters Cancer, bringing attention to your way of thinking. Consider traveling, or making plans to go on an international trip. You can check out what types of cruises are available this summer and book a room. Consider attending a murder mystery dinner with friends or invite a group to try an escape room this weekend. Challenge your mind and have fun.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's so important to think about your legacy, Sag. With the Moon entering Cancer, it brings attention to what you share with others, and there is so much about your life's story that you don't want to keep to yourself. Consider starting a cool blog. If you've always wanted to collect your family's recipes, start planning a family heritage cook book. Have an elderly grandparent you want to remember forever, invite them to do a little interview with you and ask questions while being recorded so you can have it to share with the world or listen for yourself whenever you want to get some good advice.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love, romance, and all sorts of relationships bring an element of work to them. So, when the Moon enters Cancer, it will help you learn lessons involving commitment, and it's time to sort through what this means for you. You can talk heart-to-heart with your partner to see where they are emotionally. Plan a couple's night out to reconnect if it's been a while. Start brainstorming what types of things you'd like to do with your significant other.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Food is medicine, and if you want to have your garden, you're in luck. The Moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to focus on your health, and this is the perfect time to start. You can read about horticulture online or pick up a seed starter kit. Begin testing new ways to incorporate fresh foods into your daily diet, like smoothies. Start moving around more. Plan to go to the gym this upcoming week. Buy a few tops and shorts that make you feel cute.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life is too short not to laugh and enjoy your day. Moon enters Cancer, giving you an open door to more fun. With the weekend starting, consider a theme park or zoo you'd like to visit. Maybe you can purchase an annual pass. If your community has a museum exhibit in town, look into it and see if there's an interest with other family members. Check out live concerts, art shows or go to a movie and enjoy a flick.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.