Horoscopes For May 6, 2024 — The Moon Enters Taurus

Welcome to the new week. It's Monday and the Sun is in Taurus and the Moon will also enter the determined energy of Taurus. Taurus brings out our materialistic side. Enjoy a good meal or dessert while embracing the finer things in life. You can succeed at work, while shopping or doing things for people you love. Let's learn more about Monday's horoscopes for each zodiac sign.

Each zodiac sign's horoscopes for May 6:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your financial situation can improve this week. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of money. You can begin a new job making more income or find one if you're looking. You could receive a work bonus or a monetary gift from a friend, family member or loved one. Invest and spend wisely!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What would you like to do next in your life? The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of personal development. This is a great time to review your goals and to follow your dreams. It's your birth month, and you deserve to make this the best year of life ever.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tough times and challenges happen to everyone, and when you are faced with adversity, it's a chance to shine. You have a lot to look forward to, but the day won't come without a few bumps in the road. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies. You may combat schedules, or resources, or personality conflicts. Remember, it's all in how you respond.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are the meaning of a ride-or-die friend. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of friendships. Your determination to stick with someone through good and bad times is activated, and you feel strongly about showing a loved one the support they need. It's a rewarding thing to do, and you're here for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Get your resume updated and write those cover letters, even if you find the process grueling. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of career and social status. This is a great time to submit your application for jobs at companies you'd love to work for if you have been pondering going solopreneur, this is a great day to start.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Wipe the dust off your books and start reading again. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of education. Do you have books you've promised yourself you'd get to but haven't? The next few days are perfect for lounging on the couch and reading a few chapters each night. You will catch up on things you've pushed off for far too long. If you are looking for a good bookstore, visit one in your area and check out what's on the shelves.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What's the harm in asking? The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of shared resources. See what's available to you. Do your homework and see what offers are out there for business, loans, or help to get out of debt. You may be pleasantly surprised by how easy it is for you to get your financials back in order with the help of an expert who understands how to make your money work for you.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Are you ready to do something you've always wanted to do? Then, you'll need to dig in your heels and start soon. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of commitments. You want to mentally prepare yourself to navigate obstacles and see tough times as character-building. When you put your mind to commit to something until it's done, you are much more likely to finish it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love change, but today, you are in the mood to keep things as they are. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of routines. So, change may come across as too much drama or a task that takes more time than you want to give. This time around, change isn't worth the effort. You prefer to keep thing as they are.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's the top of the week, and while it's a Monday grind type of day, you want to play. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of imagination. You could easily become distracted by the amount of ideas that come through. Problems at work may stimulate your desire to resolve them via a unique angle or approach. Write down your thoughts and work on them to see how viable they are. You may come up with the next big idea that works.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You want all the good stuff, Aquarius. The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of home and family, and this is a great day for cooking, baking and making your house feel like a home. Your warm and inviting demeanor comforts your family members. Something about you gives others a feeling of acceptance.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Words stick. You can't take back what you say, even if you apologize. Today is a day for caution, especially when sharing your feelings. Why? The Moon enters Taurus, your solar house of communication, and here you may feel like you're saying what you truly mean; however, if you're speaking on impulse or tempted to, think before sharing. You can discover a softer, better way to say what's on your heart and keep hurt out of the equation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.