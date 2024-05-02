Happy Friday, zodiac signs. A lot has happened over the week. Mars entered Aries. Venus entered Taurus, and Pluto turned retrograde. Change provides opportunities for growth, but where should we start? The tarot is a symbolic tool that helps you think about something in your life. Here is a single tarot card for Friday to complement your daily horoscope.

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for May 3:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

When you put your mind to doing something, you are relentless. You don't give up easily, but you know when it's not working. You can only do so much. Deciding to quit isn't a failure. Staying in a situation that wastes time, resources, and energy is not a wise choice. So, letting go and turning toward a better path is the right thing to do.



Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Baby steps. You like things to happen right now. STAT. But the problem is life doesn't work that way when it comes to personal growth. Patience is the rule in self-development. You begin with self-care, Taurus, and then you learn to adjust your actions based on your feelings. You'll get there, maybe not just today ... but maybe tomorrow ...





Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

What's the hurry? You are eager to love someone, and you may be in a rush to show how amazing you are to a new person. Let the mystery unfold slowly. True love, as in all things related to human relationships, takes time to grow — one day at a time.





Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Luck can strike at any time, but there is a sweetness in earned luck. You do the work, and the end result is great results. This tarot card is letting you know you need to be proactive. Don't wait for someone to do what needs to be done for you. Do it yourself.





Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

This is going to be a tough time, but the Chariot tarot card tells you that it's worth it. Grit, skill and perseverance are the keys to your success. Quitting is easy, but rarely do high-value things, people, or rewards come without some sacrifice.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

There is a lack of clarity right now. Maybe you feel angry, upset or afraid. The problem with strong emotions is that they can blind you. You may not see the full situation as it needs to be. Take a break; step back. With a little distance perspective will arrive.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Single? You long for the moment when sparks fly with the right person. Romantic chemistry is on the horizon; your soon-to-be partner is on the way.

Coupled? No more feeling like the love has lost its spark. A little effort can bring your love back in an incredible way. Plan a date night.





Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Why worry, Scorpio? You will see that being concerned is normal. It helps you to be careful when you experience a problem on the horizon. But it won't add time to your day. It will rob you of it. So rather than add worry into the mix, think about what you can control and do that. You will feel so much better for it!





Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Waiting teaches patience. The one thing you will want to do, though, is be sure you're putting your day on hold for the right reason. Is this going to give you the result or outcome you expect? You can tell if you're wasting time on a project that won't work out. If not, then cut ties now. Call it a day.





Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

No one really enjoys facing their problems. Like you, they would rather be distracted with fun things like cat videos. This time, though, it's better to run toward your problem. You can solve it when you are proactive. Nip it in the bud quickly. See how powerful you are.





Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Time is a teacher. When you feel like you are spending too much time arguing or battling a person, institution, legal case, or anything you hope to win, remember that you learn something through every stage of the journey. It may feel like a situation is being dragged out for no reason, but even then, those moments have a lesson for you to learn.





Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are honest — not the brutal and blunt type of truthfulness, but the type that is hard to misunderstand. Today, you will want to get something from your chest and out in the open. Be gentle, as you typically are, but know that you can never predict how your message will be received.





Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.