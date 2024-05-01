Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 2 — The Moon Enters Pisces

We are entering 'sink or swim' energy on on May 2, 2024 as our horoscopes enter the murky waters of Pisces as the Moon glides across the twelfth house ruler. Here's what each zodiac sign can expect from their horoscope starting Thursday.

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for May 2.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's always good to have your guard up when you feel like you need to protect your time. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your hidden enemies sector. Small things can creep into your day, robbing you of your focus. Rather than go with the flow, structure is key. Being able to say 'no' can be a superpower, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Some relationships work out, and others weaken and fall by the wayside. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your social network, specifically those related to your business dealings. You may have difficulty seeing if a promise is made or if a particular person is all in or out of a partnership. Ask, but trust your intuition above all things.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your job may bring you joy, but even in the best situations, there are days when you'd prefer to be at home. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your career and social status. You may struggle with remaining productive and prefer to take it easy. Be sure to focus on priority tasks with fervor, and what can be put on hold, set aside for later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Dream a little, Cancer. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your educational pursuits. Most ambitious pursuits begin with a dream and a decision. Allow yourself to reach for a star, and if you need some leverage — a certificate or some coursework, try to find a way. You can figure things out with online learning!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't want to put all your stock on one thing. Have a backup plan. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your shared resources. This may mean a delay or some sort of change that makes it difficult to reach what you need. If you're traveling, lean on your resourcefulness. If you're hoping for a financial help from a friend, don't stop trying to get what you need on your own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do you want to stay with the program you're on now? The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your commitments. You may change your mind based on new information that confuses you. Lack of clarity may contribute to your inability to feel secure with someone you like.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Some habits are great while they last, but don't have what you need for the long haul. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your daily routines and responsibilities. You are ready to revise and change how you handle a few things in your world. This may be a time of reinvention and self-discovery. Don't rush the process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Play and have fun. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your creativity. Dabble. Try new things. Allow yourself to think outside of the box. You never know when your experiences will come in handy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Surround yourself with people who make you feel good emotionally. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your home and family. You may feel distant from someone or as if your interactions are in another world. You may desire this person to have a positive point of view.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be clear and direct. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your communication. Text messages are inferior to phone calls. Rather than text someone to work through details about meetings or plans, pick up the phone and call.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is not a good day for gambling. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your money and investments. You will want to be careful not to anticipate a big win based on buying more lottery tickets. Luck can be evasive — seeming close but not attainable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Get to know yourself better. The Moon enters the sign of Pisces, bringing attention to your personal development and identity. This is a time for self-discovery and exploring the darker side of life. You may feel imaginative and interested in arts, crafts, music and marketing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.