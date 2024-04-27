Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 28, 2024

Your one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign in astrology is here on April 28. We are facing fears and overcoming challenges this Sunday as the Moon enters Capricorn. Capricorn is the zodiac sign that rules The Devil tarot card, which symbolizes temptation and a need to overcome it when faced with something we want but isn't right for us. Each tarot card pulled for Sunday provides insight into what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's not too late to reach your fitness goals. The start of the year presented a few obstacles to change, but you can still hit your New Year wellness resolutions before December rolls around. This tarot card is a positive sign for you, Aries. It portrays you as energetic and full of life. Set your mind to it, and push through. Believe in your potential.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

New opportunities are all around. Don't be sad about the things you could not get to earlier this week. Some of these projects and tasks may still be salvageable, especially if they aren't time-sensitive. Instead of writing things off as a loss, see what you can do to make it right. You may find a creative solution if you try.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

It takes a special person to see into the life of another and help bring their best qualities out. You are that person, Gemini! You have a wonderful way of assisting others to shine. Through a kind word or an act of charity, you encourage a friend to be all that they dare to dream. Inspiring!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You love to tell a good story; the greater the stakes, the juicer the plot. A risk you plan to take will pay off for you. This tarot card indicates great success even though others warn you against it. You know in your heart you have to do this, and you'll succeed!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Feelings help you to understand yourself better. Your emotions are there to guide you on how much you want to trust a person you've just met. Your gut may tell you to be extra cautious around a new coworker or person your friend is dating. Don't let others tell you how you should act; in fact, your intuition is a protection. Listen to your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Money will start to roll in, Virgo. Your budget or savings plan requires you to pull back the purse strings and be frugal. You don't want to go into debt when you're trying to build a savings net for the future. Today, the hard work you've started begins to show promise. Your bank account will have more money, and you'll lose less sleep worrying about how to pay the bills.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Be patient, Libra. A problem may come up today when you least expect it. You might not be able to anticipate or plan for it either. Rather than get upset or irritated at what's happening, try to approach the situation with a sense of humor. A good laugh can remind you how life is very human. A positive mindset will get you through unscathed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

What do you plan to do this weekend? You can curl up with a good book or put on your AirPods and listen to a motivational podcast. This tarot card indicates that rest is needed, but while you're relaxing your body, feel free to stimulate your mind. Some of the best thoughts can come to you when you aren't doing anything at all. Keep a notepad close to jot down your ideas!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Start fresh. Today presents you with a clean slate. You have many things you want to accomplish, so rather than allow overwhelm to set in before you walk out the door, write down all the things you want to hit. Put them in order. This tarot card shows you to have lots of energy and ambition to get through it all. Don't worry about the when, instead focus on the how.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

A group of people who may have felt like they were against you start to ease up and accept you into their inner circle. If you've had work or family conflicts recently, you may feel vindicated about being featured in a negative light. First impressions may be the best impression, but you can rewrite the page when the timing is right. Luck is on your side!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Things are going well for you right now, and you are ready to enjoy all that friendship offers. It's a day for selfies, pizza and a sing-a-long with your best friends. You could also plan a sleepover party and binge-watch shows trending on Netflix. If you love crime shows, watch What Jenny Did or OJ: Made In America. If you prefer comedy, check trending shows and pick your favorite one to watch.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Dating can be a complicated thing to do, and with apps bringing so many interesting people into your life it's hard to decide which person to talk to. You may find yourself at a place where you need to decide if you want to be on an app at all. The Lovers tarot card presents a complicated situation in your love life; you may not feel ready to choose one path over another, but you ought to think about it and not put it off for too much longer.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.