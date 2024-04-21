Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Horoscope For April 22, 2024

It's Monday, April 22, 2024. Here is a tarot card reading for each zodiac sign in astrology. Find out what's in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Life can be a bit chaotic, Aries. You may not be able to control what others do or when a schedule change can take place. Your best bet is to go with the flow. Make a few suggestions and see what works. Maybe people will listen. You are a good leader, so let that part of your personality shine.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Money problems happen, Taurus. You may need to move around a few things to make your income stretch. Delays from payments or checks can happen. Don't let it stress you out. This will work out before the end of the week!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Many people have opinions, and the stronger the mind, the greater the personalities that may collide. You learn a lot about a person when you go through hardships. It's a good practice in conflict resolution. You can come out stronger as friends in the end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Problems can cause you to feel trapped, but you always have a way out. You might not see it because you're stressed or feeling overwhelmed. Take a deep breath, Cancer. The solution is there, and you'll see it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

If you're not getting back what you felt you ought to, maybe it's time to pull back and allow someone else to make an effort. People love to show their talents and strengths. Allow them to demonstrate their leadership, and it will blow you away with how great things worked out because you gave up control.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Business may begin to slow down a bit. You might have to find other things to do until things pick up the pace again. Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Diversify your resources.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Why fight? You can put the tough person act away and allow your more vulnerable side to emerge. You like to be kind and friendly, and people may not appreciate that side of you. But if you feel like you can't be yourself, or if someone is bringing the worst of you out, time to move on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

A betrayal can be so hard to take. Your heart can feel broken in bits. A friend may have stabbed you in the back, and it's unexpected and undeserved. Healing takes time, and while you may not want to let a friendship go, space, even if it's just a little bit at a time, can give you the room you need to start letting this pass.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Something magical can happen to spark chemistry between you and a friend, which could be the beginning of a romantic relationship. Maybe you are falling in love, and they are too. Perhaps this is a change that was wanted. Who knows? The new problem is whether you will pursue it and see where things go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel unfair when you only get to participate in things halfway. You may not like being the outsider looking in. You may find it hard to accept that bad people can have good things happen to them. Karma is a judge, and it does repay, even if you don't see their tests or trials.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're standing at a juncture where you have a decision you need to make. You can go one way or the other. Life won't be the same either way, so weigh your options carefully if you're considering taking a risk and wondering if you should. Knowledge is power.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Are you expecting an important message? It may come to you in a way you aren't expecting it to. Be sure to check all methods of communication to see where you get what you need: email, voice mail or snailmail.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.