Love Horoscopes Are Intense For Each Zodiac Sign On April 20

Sometimes, we need to be pushed into making decisions, and that may be what happens when the planet of love crosses the threshold of the 16th degree. Critical degrees in astrology are moments of change, transition, and growth. We have to make decisions. Do we want to be single, in a relationship or something casual? Saturday's love horoscope for April 20 brings an incredible amount of energy, and how this affects each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Aries

With Venus at a critical degree in your sign, it's important to remember to always make time for a date night. No matter how long you’ve been in a relationship, never stop dating each other. You can keep the flame alive even after many years, but it may not come naturally. You have to work for it. Good things come with effort; you, too, must pour into your love life! Talk to each other each day. Try fun things. Make each day feel new.

Taurus

Being on the same page as your partner is a good idea, Libra. Today, Venus in Aries is at a critical degree, and it's time to address the elephant in the room. It's a great day to have a serious discussion. From core values and morals to beliefs, make sure you cover all the bases you need to discuss. It’s best to address problems now rather than when your heart is involved.

Gemini

Don’t be afraid to set boundaries in your love life, Gemini. If you aren’t in a relationship now, you can still have clearly defined limits for people in your life. Set little guardrails to protect yourself from what you know you don’t want in life or love. Self-protection is true self-love. Coupled? Spend some time with your partner to explore boundaries and what boundaries you need to set as a team for the health of your relationship.

Cancer

Love is so wonderful, and it's even sweeter when you do something kind in a random, unexpected way. A gesture of love that isn't based on a holiday is a wonderful thing to do. Surprise your partner with their favorite meal. Buy tickets to a movie for a weekend date night. Leave tiny notes in hidden places. Celebrate things that they do well. You don't have to do anything extravagant. It's your thought that counts.

Leo

You don't want to have just another lover; you want a best friend. Friendships take time. You can work on creating the type of connection you desire by spending time together. Perhaps take the Five Love Languages Quiz to see how to make each other feel deeply loved. Make memories based on silly things. Have more quality time. Dance in the kitchen or living room. Attend a cooking class or try something from TikTok. Keep it lively!

Virgo

Don't worry if you've not meant 'the one.' Your soulmate will come, and if they don't arrive now, you can enjoy the sweetness of life with friends. You will never miss out on what’s meant for you, Virgo! Love takes time, and while things may not always look how you think they should now, they can later. Be patient, and make the most out of your single era.

Libra

Fighting is no fun, yet sometimes the best part is making up. How would you like to work through conflict if you don't want to argue? You can talk about it. Find a compromise. Defining your middle ground is a great way to determine how to meet your needs. Show you are committed to your mate. Confronting a problem with love helps them to see how you're all in.

Scorpio

Don't let the green eye of envy eat at your heart. Love isn’t just for those around you or friends on Instagram and Facebook. Love is going to find you, too, Scorpio. But when it comes to things like buying flowers, getting your favorite dessert or picking up a thing you liked, don’t wait for someone else to do it for you. Do it for yourself. Enjoy a special treat like Starbucks, or buy yourself roses. Blast the song, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus to get you in the right mood.

Sagittarius

In-to-me-see is the true meaning behind the word intimacy. Closeness goes far beyond the physical, so you want to connect intellectually with the person you love. You long for your significant other to truly see you for who you are — and for you to do the same in exchange. It's one of the best ways to cultivate a healthy, flourishing relationship. You can be romantic and not need anything more but their time and company in return.

Capricorn

Love brings so much joy, so when a relationship ends, it hurts just as bad. As the saying goes, "Instead of crying because it’s over, smile because it happened." You may not want to remember that you had such a wonderful relationship, but the time was truly a gift. It makes you a stronger, better, more vibrant person.

Aquarius

Life really can happen, and it can even take away from the time you have to spend with the person you love. Instead of fussing over why you don't get to spend enough time together, see what you can do to improve the situation. Schedule a standing date night. It doesn't have to be expensive but do make it special.

Pisces

Your family and culture can influence how you view love and your key relationships. But it might not be easy for others to understand why you feel a certain way, so invest in your relationship by sharing what you feel. Explore your differences and maybe have fun learning about each other's backgrounds to grow a stronger bond in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.