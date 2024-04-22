Horoscope For April 23, 2024 — The Full Moon Is Here

Taurus season begins with cutting ties and letting things we don't want to deal with go. Get ready for an intense release when the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. Here's how this affects each zodiac sign in astrology during the start of Taurus season.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Something good is coming your way, and it could be what you need. The Full Moon takes place in Scorpio helping you to receive an abundance of good energy from a person in your life. This is a time when finances improve through the aid of other people. Perceive the gates of hope as wide open. A loan, a money-gift or possibly a raise, bonus or promotion may be yours.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This may be a day when you choose to end a relationship or put a stop to your fears about one. The Full Moon takes place in Scorpio in your commitment sector, and this can be a time of letting go of singleness and entirely giving yourself over to another person in love. If you're already coupled, a new business partner could form, but not until another one ends. You may be choosing between partnerships and deciding how to live your life — work or personal — soon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

In with the new and out with the old. The Full Moon takes place in Scorpio, your routines sector. An outdated way of doing things is coming to an end. You may be used to specific tasks, a job, or a daily schedule. However, what used to work may appear unhelpful or not workable for you any longer. Instead of trying to reinforce what you have done in the past, find a new way to do it in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A creative block is ending, so your imagination may become more stimulated and active. The Full Moon arrives in Scorpio, your solar house of fun and play. This is the perfect time to try a new hobby. But first, finish the one that you're working on now. It's best to tie up any loose ends so you can focus and commit your energy to one thing and do it well.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do you want to move or relocate to a new city? The Full Moon in your solar house of home and family can open the door to a new living arrangement. You may be moving out of your parent's home, or if you're going through a separation, finally finding your place. Since the fourth house also rules authority figures, a boss could be leaving your company, which means you could receive a new one. This is a great time to embrace change, and if you want something to happen, take action to get the results you seek.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A writing project may be coming to an end. Perhaps you must generate reports and submit them by the deadline. It's possible, so focus and plan to finish those things at the top of the day. If you are waiting for a final answer or response to a problem to come in the mail, it may arrive today or over the next three days to help you get the closure you need.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do you feel the need to own less? The minimalism bug is here, and it's time to clear away clutter and replace it with new items. Today motivates you to create a declutter day this spring or a system to tackle this process slowly. You got this, Libra! You are capable of living a life of more through less.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to self-improve, Scorpio, and this requires you to make a few personal changes that require self-discipline and structure. This will require choosing based on your desired identity versus falling into old patterns. Remember, though, it takes time to unlearn habits and learn new ones.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Fear can be difficult to confront, but you may be ready to do so with great bravery. Make a list of possible outcomes that worry you. Give yourself a chance to answer the question of what the worst thing that could happen is. When you see that the worst-case scenario isn't as bad as you imagine, you'll feel more confident to do what you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Not all friendships are meant to last forever, and when you sense that a relationship is coming to a close, try not to hold on for fear of loneliness. You could also be ready to put this chapter behind you, so embrace the beauty of life, giving you an ending that includes wonderful memories and positive times. New friends are around the corner.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Are you feeling bored with your job? You may find that your mind is starting to wonder if you're ready for change. Growing is such an essential part of your professional development. To succeed, you need challenges; sometimes, you can't get them in the same company you have been in for some time. It's time to start looking into recruitment companies that can help you find a new role. Ask around and look at jobs on LinkedIn to see what entices you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may be overstudying a skill or trying something you've already mastered. Ask yourself if you are afraid to stop studying because you fear failure. You may already know all you need to know. You could even teach on the subject. Allow yourself to take on more responsibility and stop playing it small even though it's comfortable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.