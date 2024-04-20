Horoscope For April 21, 2024 — The Moon Enters Libra

The Moon will spend the day in Libra after being in Virgo. The Sun is in Taurus. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign, and their horoscopes starting April 21, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Get social, the energy to meet people is in your favor. The Moon is in Libra, activating your relationships and commitment sector. You could meet someone new or have a boost to a current relationship. Business can improve and you may even get a new offer of employment or an invite to participate in a type of creative project.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's a busy and productive day for you, Taurus. The Moon is in Libra, activating your routines sector. It's a great day for running professional or personal errands. You can get a lot done! If there are a few things you've not managed as quickly as you'd like, pencil them in today. You may be able to get more done than you expect to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a wonderful day for you to try something new, Gemini. The Moon is in Libra, activating your creativity. This is a great day for arting or going to a museum. If you enjoy painting, drawing or doing something with your hands, pick up a new craft project and start it this weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do something that brings an air of familiarity into your life. The Moon is in Libra, activating your home and family. This is a great day to cook an old family recipe or to try something that you enjoy that's also soothing due to it's connection to your past. You may enjoy reaching out to older relatives just to say hello and brighten their day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Enjoy some high-quality conversation with a friend or some coworkers after work. The Moon is in Libra, activating your communication sector. It's a great day for writing, blogging, vlogging or doing things that express your thoughts and feelings. You can spend the day planning an upcoming project if you work from home or remote.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Think about what you can do to level up financially. The Moon is in Libra, activating your money sector. This is a great time to turn a hobby into something financially beneficial. Review your financial plan for the future, and see what areas you'd like to work on the most.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What do you want to learn about yourself, Libra? The Moon is in Libra, activating your identity sector. It's a great day for reinventing who you are. Maybe you want to change your hairstyle or paint your nails a new color you don't typically use. You can journal today and focus on things you'd like ti improve when you have more time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Some people may not take the hint that you really do want some personal space. The Moon is in Libra, activating your hidden enemies sector. These individuals may be unclear to you right now, and you would want to be careful not to overshare information you prefer not to be anywhere else.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Who has fallen off your radar lately? Time can fly by without a hello or keeping in touch easily. The Moon is in Libra, activating your friendships sector. Today, don't be shy. Reach out to old, existing friends. See how delighted they are to have you connect with them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What do you want to achieve this Taurus season? The Moon is in Libra, activating your career sector. If a job change is one of your deepest desires, plan it. The Sun is uniquely positioned to help you make a career change or find a job you enjoy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's always good to stay busy when learning new things. The Moon is in Libra, activating your education sector. This is a great day to fill out scholarship forms or review potential programs you'd like to go to for school. Talk to an academic advisor, or you can schedule one today for the week ahead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What is it that you truly need? Don't be afraid to ask for it. The Moon is in Libra, activating your shared resources sector. The world is your oyster. From friendships to resources, ask for what you desire and see how life hands it to you when you least expect it to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.