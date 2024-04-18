The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On April 19

Bye-bye, Aries season. It's time for Taurus season. The sun enters the sign of the bull on April 19, bringing a positive vibe to our lives. Here's a tarot card reading for each zodiac sign. Let's see what the day predicts!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Instead of letting hate and judgment fill your heart, as it easily can, allow compassion to occupy it instead, Aries. Foster understanding or even just acceptance. You may use it as motivation to be and do better instead of letting it fuel anger.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You become the sum of your five closest friends, Taurus. This means that relationships are one very important aspect to consider and gain wisdom in. If you're ever not sure about someone, ask yourself, if someone told me I was like this person, how would that make me feel? Additionally, only confide in those you trust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

If you feel you don't know, don't be afraid to seek advice. That practice can protect you from poor judgment. Others may have a new perspective, which can offer broader perspectives.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

As you go about the dating world, it is important to have good standards and ensure you're becoming a worthwhile person. This means that you reciprocate the standards you're seeking, and you might attract them more easily, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Lean on those around you when your strength isn't enough, Leo. There is power in community and learning from the lessons of others. You can draw courage from shared experiences even when you might be lacking. Don't be afraid to reach out and check in on others, too!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

If you know you have some weak spots, Virgo, set safeguards to protect yourself. Boundaries and disciplines can help you steer clear of the obstacles between you and all the goodness waiting for you. This may be in areas like overspending or laziness, but you have so much more for yourself, and these things don't have the final say.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

There is joy in looking ahead and past difficult times when you're living them. At the moment, they can feel all-consuming and present the lie that this is forever. Looking ahead to the truth that good will come again may give you the strength and courage you need here. Take heart, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Don't be afraid to speak your voice and contribute your ideas. Your worries might be lying to you. A quote by Suzy Kassem says, "Fear kills more dreams than failure ever would." Similarly, apprehension might be withholding more good than bad in you. So, even if your voice shakes, speak, Scorpio! It might take time to build confidence, but it may begin with proving to yourself you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

What can you do to kindle some spark and life into your relationships?

Might this look like withholding gossip or scheduling an adventurous hangout? Now is a great time to get creative or simply reach out to let others know you're thinking of them and planning something.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have many good ideas, Capricorn. Now is the time to assess them and see where any action should be taken. Have confidence; no one is you, and that's your superpower, as Dave Grohl said.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You can find a quiet place to shut out the loud external voices or pressures of others, Aquarius. Perhaps find a place, even if it's just a mental space wherever you are, to release all such things and cultivate inner peace. Many ideas may present themselves, but you can stick to what you know is true.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

This card shows you have created wealth and success through your diligence, Pisces. If you are not yet there, take it as a sign that your work will pay off. As always, stay consistent and work with a vision in mind! You got it, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.