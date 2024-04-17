Horoscope For April 18, 2024 — Aries Season Comes To An End

Aries season is ending, and it's been a wild ride with eclipse season, the lunar and solar eclipses and Saturn conjunct Jupiter in Taurus. So many changes and so much to do, you may have forgotten what to focus on most. There's one area of your life that you can improve before the end of this solar transit this Thursday. Here's a horoscope for each zodiac sign to guide the way.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It was a busy month, Aries. And now that the Sun is getting ready to leave your zodiac sign, it's time to put things into perspective. On the last day of Aries season, list all the personal projects and ideas you'd like to focus on in the next 30 days. Consider what can move your life forward the most, aiming for profitability.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tie up loose ends, Taurus. On the last day of Aries season, focus on your strengths. There will always be things that you dislike or want to change, but you draw negative energy toward yourself when you focus on that. Instead, focus on the positives and invite those things into your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Consider your friendships, Gemini. On the last day of Aries season, you can take stock of the good relationships you've cultivated at the start of the year. Give thanks and show appreciation for the individuals who've invested in your life. Where possible, network. Get referrals and give some, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What would you like to see happen next in your career, Cancer? On the last day of Aries season, you can update your resume and look for new roles in other companies. Perhaps you can get hired in a better position with improved pay or benefits. If you love where you are, you may find a new opportunity to enhance and positively elevate your reputation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The last day of Aries season is the perfect time to consider the future. You've accomplished a lot of great things this year, and now it's time to do a mini-review of your life in preparation for the start of Taurus season. Pick up a copy of a book you'd like to read to help you become more knowledgeable about a topic you are interested in—maybe plan a cruise or an international trip.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Special moments are meant to be shared, Virgo. On the last day of Aries season, plan a special day with someone you enjoy being around and who is a wonderful confidant and personal friend. You can catch each other up on what's happening in your lives. Who knows? Maybe there's a collaborative project you would like to do with each other before the year ends.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

On the last day of Aries season, you don't want to spend it indoors or avoiding people, especially if you're hoping to date and get to know someone special. This is a great day of opportunity in love. You might meet someone when you're not even looking. You could be matched with a great person on a dating app or while out with friends.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's never too late for a new beginning. On the last day of Aries season, you may find out that you have something you need to change now. A routine can be improved. Perhaps a small tweak can help you to make a massive change in your life that you didn't realize you needed until now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Get creative and allow yourself to dabble with various things to see how they make you feel. On the last day of Aries season, you can start a new artistic project. Maybe you'd like to draw, paint your room, or write a song. Let your imaginative juices flow!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There's no place like home, Capricorn. On the last day of the Aries season, you will want to enjoy everything that brings you joy and hope. From your favorite pair of jeans or sweatpants to a baggy sweater and a home-cooked meal, the little things in life that provide immense comfort are in demand.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Getting certain things off your chest and out in the open is good. On the last day of Aries season, you can have an honest and forthright conversation with someone you love. You may need to schedule some time to focus, so block out an hour or two so you aren't pressured to do something else and make this person wait.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

On the last day of Aries season, you will want to be careful not to overspend money even if you feel it's for a good cause. Find the best deals, and if you can, consider holding off on any unnecessary purchases until Mercury retrograde is over next week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.