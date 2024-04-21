These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love From April 22 - 28

Love will blossom in the most mysterious of places (and spaces) this week, between April 22 and 28, 2024. While five Chinese zodiac signs—Rat, Rabbit, Rooster, Ox, and Pig—will be the luckiest in this arena, the rest are asked to be mindful of their wishes, too.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Fire over Mountain (#56), changing to Fire over Water (#64). It tells us that when we step out of our comfort zone, explore new spaces, and embark on new adventures, no one can ever tell with complete certainty what we may find on the paths ahead. That does not mean that the cosmic forces stop revealing the right paths from the not-so-right ones through signs and synchronicities around us.

As long as you trust yourself and your abilities and stay alert to these signs on the path to finding true love, you will always discover luck in the most surprising (yet not so surprising) places. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of April 22 - 28.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love April 22 - 28, 2024:

1. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, decisions, and decision-making are the name of the game this week for you in love. If you are single, you will have more options (and good ones, that too!) than ever before. Consider upholding your standards and taking things slow. The right person won't try to rush you.

If you are in a relationship, you will find plenty of opportunities to snuggle with your partner and do the cutest things together. Let your creative side come to the fore. Then, let it create space for fun and bonding. You have luck on your side this week!

2. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you believe you will win in love, you will. Nothing and no one can stop you if you make up your mind right now. If you are single, you are urged not to give in to negative thinking or self-sabotage. The world is a big place, and your soul tribe absolutely exists within it! So does your true love.

If you are in a relationship, be patient as you work together with your partner and divide chores and responsibilities. Your style of doing things and theirs might be significantly different. Let communication and patience guide your hands and hearts. That's where you will find your luck in love!

3. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, the energy of love this week for you has a peaceful quality to it, yet it's full of light and laughter. If you are single, you will find your luck in love when you take a chance on yourself and the world. Step out of your comfort zone and make new friends. Those organic friendships will eventually lead you to your true love.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to bring peace to your relationship. Whether that means booking a spa vacation for the two of you, reserving a table at your partner's favorite restaurant, or buying each other small gifts, let your creativity guide you. You will unlock your luck when you find peace.

4. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your luck in love this week is all about taking a balanced approach and knowing your worth. This isn't about your financial net or status in society, though. This is about your intrinsic worth as a human. If you are single, let this sentiment guide you so you can find your soul tribe and, eventually, your true love.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to do only as much as your intuition tells you to. Some of you struggle with people-pleasing or overgiving. Try to hold back, even if it feels difficult or unnatural at first. That's the only way you can break a bad habit and allow your luck to help your romance shine.

5. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, the energy this week in love for you is all about surrounding yourself with those who bring out your best side and best qualities. If you are single, step away from toxic friends or acquaintances who seem to get jealous or possessive as soon as you show romantic interest in someone. They are blocking your good luck.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to shine bright like a diamond and be your true self. Dress as you wish to, eat as you like, and do exactly what brings you joy. Your luck in love will show you that there's no fear of judgment when you are with the right person.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.