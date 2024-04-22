Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope From April 22 - 28

Here's your weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign in astrology beginning April 22 - 28, 2024.

Mysterious blessings and heartfelt memories await all 12 Chinese zodiac signs. The I Ching hexagram of the week is Fire over Fire (#30). It reminds us about the power of the human spirit and how adaptable we truly are. If you put your mind to something, nothing can stop you from conquering new ground or learning something new. So have faith in yourself, even if you don't know if you will be able to accomplish something. You will surprise yourself in the end.

This hexagram also brings to mind the story of Prometheus and the divine fire that was brought to humankind, allowing us to advance by leaps and bounds. Have you experienced something similar in your life? A moment of kindness or good luck that pulled you out of a slump, or was the light in your darkness? Express your gratitude for the same this week. Now, let's focus on the horoscopes for the week of April 22.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for April 22 - 28, 2024:

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, your energy this week is highly extroverted. Spending time with your friends and loved ones and making an effort to socialize will pay off.

Lucky Day for love: April 27

In love, something new is about to happen! Some of you are preparing to welcome home a child. Others will meet the person with whom you will eventually start a family.

Lucky Day for friendship: April 25

Don't be too overenthusiastic in social situations this week, but don't be underimpressed either. Strike the right balance, and you will make more friends than you can imagine right now.

Lucky Day in career: April 23

The energy around your career is a little slow at this time. Focus on your responsibilities and chores and do them well. The time for something new or big will come later.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Something mysterious is in store for you this week, Ox. Be prepared to be surprised in a good way. The cosmic forces have got your back!

Lucky Day for love: April 22

In love, you will shine like never before, especially if you are a stage performer or a public figure on platforms like YouTube or X. Love will come to you through these paths.

Lucky Day for friendship: April 24

Your work life and social sphere mix this week. Let your heart guide you, but trust your instincts about the people around you, whether you have known them for a long time or not.

Lucky Day for career: April 23

If you feel called to, journal your plans for the next 60 days for your career. Now's the time to double down on your convictions and make sure you are on target for your goals.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, make time for your loved ones this week but strike the right balance between this and your work commitments. Your cosmic blessings will find you in this middle ground.

Lucky Day for love: April 23

In love, you are encouraged not to lower your standards for anyone, especially people who think “negging” is romantic. You are about to glow up (or already have) and will attract the right person.

Lucky day for friendship: April 23

If you feel called, take a step back from socializing this week. Let introspection be the theme of this week. Your internal needs must be met, too.

Lucky day for career: April 27

In your career, you have a window of opportunity ahead of you. You can either stay where you are and gamble for potential gains, or you can move somewhere else for definite gains. The choice is yours, and so is the investment.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, if you feel called to, turn inward this week and let your soul speak to you. Intriguing insights and soul healing await you on this path.

Lucky day for love: April 23 & 24

In love, consider ending romances that are destructive to your well-being. The cosmic forces are backing you up right now, and you will absolutely find the right person if you let go of the wrong one.

Lucky day for friendship: April 27

Your social life and love life mingle this week. Be careful of “friends” trying to trick you into becoming something more. You have power at your fingertips this week. Use it wisely.

Lucky day for career: April 28

Your work life comes across as sedentary at this time. That's not a bad thing! Let things unfold as they have. The time for something new or forceful will come later.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, this week's energy is dicey for you. Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities around you. They will help you avoid problems and move towards good luck.

Lucky day for love: April 28

In love, your family or friends may interfere in your relationship or try to tell you what to do. Don't let peer pressure win!

Lucky day for friendship: April 28

Your social life will either be really solid or nothing extraordinary. If you feel there are fake friends in your circle, now's the time to distance yourself from them.

Lucky day for career: April 27

In your career, keep your secrets close to your chest, especially if there are competitors in the water. This way, you will know what to do when the time is right.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week has the feel of beginnings and endings for you. Something beautiful is about to be born from this in-between space.

Lucky day for love: April 25

In love, be patient and focus on yourself, making your life beautiful. The red string of destiny is slowly making its way to your intended, so you have nothing to worry about.

Lucky day for friendship: April 26

You are also encouraged to spend more time with your loved ones at this time. On this path, you will find surprises and blessings.

Lucky day for career: April 24

Stay true to your path and career choices. You will make it in the end—there's no doubt about it!

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, the energy this week is sweet and supple for you. As long as you focus on what brings you joy, you will be fine. You are one of the golden children of the cosmos at this time!

Lucky day for love: April 23

In love, think more holistically about your partnership with your significant other or whoever you choose in the future if you are single. Your love can fulfill both of you and others at the same time. How can you team together and be a light in this world?

Lucky day for friendship: April 22

You are also encouraged to not forget your friends because of work commitments or a budding romance. These ties will last you a lifetime if you nurture them.

Lucky day for career: April 22

In your career, you will make a new friend or start something new this week. Look forward to a beautiful time and fresh growth!

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, this week's energy is extremely potent for magic and manifestations. Do you have a ritual planned? If not, take advantage of this vortex of energy and utilize it for your growth!

Lucky day for love: April 22

In love, listen to your heart and not allow anyone to poison your mind or seed doubts because of jealousy or envy. What happens next will depend on whether you can successfully do this.

Lucky day for friendship: April 22

Your social life mingles with your love life at this time. So, if you feel the need to take a step back and engage in self-care, do it. And don't feel guilty about it!

Lucky day for career: April 24 & 27

In your career, you have a choice. You can rise to the challenge and take on fresh responsibilities, or you can stick to your comfort zone. What does your heart tell you about this?

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, your energy is a bit up in the air this week. So, be aware of the signs and synchronicities around you. Depending on how things play out, you may have to move fast or stall quickly.

Lucky day for love: April 28

Your love life is the focus this week. If you are in the company of a toxic partner who constantly breaks down your self-esteem, now's the time to break free from that dynamic. The cosmic forces have got your back!

Lucky day for friendship: April 28

Your social life may be a hornet's nest, too. If you feel judged unnecessarily for harmless things, like your choice of clothes or food or something else, now's the time to journal your feelings about this area of life and make some hard choices.

Lucky day for career: April 27

Your career has a block, too, mainly because of the toxic influences from other areas of life that distract you. Don't let this spiral out of hand!

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, you have superpowers at your fingertips. Channel this blessing into the areas most important to you, and you will see significant positive changes.

Lucky day for love: April 25

In love, you are urged to be cautious and trust your instincts, especially if you observe any red flags. Sometimes, we brush them off, thinking they are petty, only to realize that they are symptoms of a much larger problem.

Lucky day for friendship: April 24

This week, your social life is entwined with your career. Now's the perfect time to attend conferences, workshops, and other networking events. Good things await you on this path!

Lucky day for career: April 26

In your career, you are encouraged to set strong intentions and then follow through. Once you put your mind to it, there's nothing you cannot conquer. The universe has got your back!

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, if you have been saving up for a big project or a vacation, now's the time to utilize those funds to further your goals. The energy right now is perfect for positive interactions and outcomes.

Lucky day in love: April 28

In love, you may not find camaraderie this week. Don't let that dishearten you. Focus on resting your soul and being receptive. True love will find you when it's time.

Lucky day in friendship: April 27

Your social life will be hot and happening, though. So be prepared for some extraordinary times and raucous fun! At the end of it all, “Cheers to life” will be on your lips.

Lucky day for career: April 27

For your career, you are encouraged to consider where you want to be in the next five years. Your manifestation powers are strong right now, so let them bring you what you desire.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, now's the time to charge forward and write about your destiny. Don't wait anymore. Go, go, go! Are these signs enough for you?

Lucky day in love: April 26

In love, you are encouraged to think more broadly than you do now. The whole world is your oyster if you choose to make it so. Learning a new language can open new doors for you in this regard, too.

Lucky day in friendship: April 28

Your social life entwines with your love life for some of you. If you secretly have a crush on a friend, there's a good possibility they like you right back. Just make sure you genuinely want to change your relationship label, or hormones (and Mars energy) may get the best of you!

Lucky day for career: April 25

In your career, consider thinking about the future and be more proactive about saving money. This is especially true for those of you who have big plans after your retirement.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.