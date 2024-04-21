5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky From April 22 - 28, 2024

There's one area of luck that five Chinese zodiac signs seem to experience starting April 22. If you could change one thing about your life today, what would it be? Close your eyes and make that wish in the silence of your heart. The energy of luck this week is very potent and will help you bring that wish to life!

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs—the ox, monkey, rat, snake, and rooster — will be luckier than the rest in this regard. The cosmos hasn't forgotten the rest.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Mountain over Earth (#23). It tells us that some situations in life appear to be catastrophic or mightily inconvenient at first... only to reveal hidden blessings once the dust settles and the earth cracks open. It can be likened to an earthquake splitting the ground open and revealing veins of gold where one didn't know gold was hiding.

So don't be quick to dismiss the signs you observe around you. Luck does not always work in ways that can be understood right from the get-go. If you have faith, you will discover the wisdom at the end of the rainbow along with the pot of gold. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between April 22 and 28.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of April 22 - 28, 2024:

1. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Hard work pays off!

Your luck this week, Ox, is all about receiving the rewards of your hard work in the past. The cosmic forces are gearing up to bless you with an abundant harvest. So prepare yourself for the feast! For some of you, this blessing will also be a boon to your loved ones as their lives are entwined with yours.

If you feel called to, wear the color red this week to boost your luck. You are also encouraged not to do more than what's necessary in hopes of receiving your dues. You will receive them no matter what!

2. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Manifestation magic

Monkey, your good luck this week is all about manifesting exactly what you wish. So write down your intentions and fine-tune your wishes so you leave no scope for regrets or forgotten points! You are encouraged to do a manifestation ritual once you know what you want, as you can channel your luck into it.

Lemons will be lucky for you this week, and also the color yellow. If you feel called to, you can use lemons in your ritual too to help you ward off negativity and evil eye.

3. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Confident luck

Rat, your luck this week will emerge from within you. You will go about your days as usual and suddenly unlock your luck when you are working on something with a lot of focus and drive. Your confidence and self-reliance will double your luck, too, so make sure you are not self-sabotaging or allowing negative self-talk to take root!

If you feel called to, wear the color blue this week. It will boost your good luck and also make it easier for you to communicate your needs in the most effective manner possible. Some of you may attract a few supporters, too.

4. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

New luck

Snake, your luck this week is all about the new and bold. So, let your inner child come out and play! Let it unleash your creative genius into the world. Whatever emerges from this space will surprise you in the best ways possible, and then your luck will help you take everything to the next level.

If you feel called to, wear more red this week to boost your luck and drive. You are also urged not to pay attention to the opinions floating around you. You need to have faith in your abilities to work with this good luck truly.

5. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Strong luck

Rooster, your luck this week is really strong and steady. If you are trying to build something that will last the test of time, this luck will help you do that and more. This is especially true for those of you in the real estate industry, as well as for business owners and creatives.

If you feel called to, walk barefoot on dirt at least once this week. It will ground you even more and enhance the stability and strength of this luck. Walking barefoot in your home counts, too, if you don't want to expose yourself to pinch pebbles and insects.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.