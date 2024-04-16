The Love & Relationship Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 17

We have Venus in Aries, and on April 17, Venus will meet with the North Node. This can tell us where we want to focus our attention for the best results in love and other areas of our lives where hearts are involved. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology beginning Wednesday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 17, 2024:

Aries

Love is a wonderful feeling because it spills over into other areas of your life, too. Today, you're feeling happy. Your life seems to be going regardless of your relationship status—single, coupled, or looking. When you know that your life is working out the way you want it to, you can relax. Everything else falls into place.

Taurus

"Love covers a multitude of sins," and today, you may decide that some rift really isn't worth arguing over. You may not get the closure you want in an argument, but why allow it to ruin your day? It's time to take the high road and build a relationship — or yourself — rather than focus on the things you can't change.

Gemini

You have to pick your confidants wisely. Today, you may choose to open up to a person who is not your partner. This could create a little bit of tension in your love life in the future. Perhaps writing or journaling your feelings every day can help. You can process your emotions and allow your mind and heart to process them privately.

Cancer

Love should feel equal to you, and you want things in romance to be fair. Today, you want to have your person invest in you as much as you do them. You're looking for mutual respect in love, and you don't want to settle for less. It's a good day to discuss it and see if you can get on the same page.

Leo

Life is too short to play it small, and you want to live big when you are in love. You really want to take a trip out of the country with your partner. You want to do something romantic and fun to create lifelong memories. It's time to start planning.

Virgo

You can tell when someone cares for you, but today, a person's secret crush on you may not be out in the open right now or at any time soon. You may sense that a certain person likes you, but they are keeping that information to themselves as a secret. They could have a good reason, even if you would like to know for sure.

Libra

Love can be so hard to find, but when you have good friends, it may be a bit easier. A friend may know the perfect person to set you up on a blind date. You may wonder if you should go. The answer is yes.

Scorpio

It's good to love others, but today is all about self-care. Turn your attention toward working out and getting back into shape. Self-care can be one of the greatest forms of self-love you can express. Be good to you.

Sagittarius

Love is happening, Sagittarius. The heart can't control who it loves. You may meet someone in a different state or country and feel like you're falling in love; a long-distance relationship could be forming, and it could be so hard to say no to it.

Capricorn

Secrets may abound, Capricorn. Someone may be having or thinking of having a secret affair in your family, and you may sense their angst about what to do. If you find out, you may wonder if you ought to tell. Talking to them could be a tough decision to make, and today, you'll want to think it over before taking action.

Aquarius

When is the right time to ask someone to marry you? Today could be the best day to discuss the future and share what's on your heart. It's a big decision to make! Go ring shopping or research ways to pop the question.

Pisces

Love can improve in a way that you never thought possible, making all your dreams of romance come true. You are eager to focus on the small things that make a romantic relationship work. It's time to change things and make them interesting, and you can get to know your partner even better than before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.