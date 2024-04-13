A Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 14, 2024

Every day is an opportunity to love better and more intimately than the day before. On Sunday, we experience the soothing energy of a Moon in Cancer. Cancer rules the Moon so we can anticipate to experience our best love day today when we are relaxed, at ease in our surroundings and doing things that are familiar to us with people we love.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 14, 2024:

Aries

Saturn can hold your relationship back or it can hold it down. Today, you experience a beautiful relationship between the anchor we call Saturn in your spiritual sector and the Moon in your home and family sector. It's time to see things as they are beyond the physical realm. You may perceive that you and another person have single wants and needs, but you're connected because love is so much more. Aristotle said it best, "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies."

Taurus

When you set your mind to do 'a thing,' you are determined to follow through. That's why your actions always speak louder than words. If you love someone, they know by how you show up. Today your actions show up in friendships and in all areas of your life. Love is broad and it's wide. You're a hopeless romantic, and you get that. Today is about action and showing how love is a verb. Nicholas Spark, from The Notebook, explains it in a way you would appreciate, "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." Relationships may be work, and love's language is action.

Gemini

Love leaves a legacy. When you love someone, even if things don't last, it creates a long-term impression. People drift apart, and even if they no longer speak with each other years later, there's an imprint that remains through memory and action, and it comes from the soul. You may ponder what love's purpose has been in your life this Sunday, and one thing to remember is that 'love always leaves a mark'.

Cancer

True love teaches you things, and it teaches you to be true to yourself. Today, with Aries in your reputation sector and the Moon in your sign, you learn to align your values with what is true and real for you. A partner can influence you to make positive changes, but they can also influence you to make less desirable ones. You have to be strong and know who you are so that when a relationship's dynamic goes off course, you remain exactly as you are meant to be.

Leo

Regardless of your religious beliefs, when it comes to love, it's best to remain equally yoked, meaning your and your partner's core values are aligned with one another. This makes it tough dating, and one of the lessons you learn today about love is to date and marry according to your core values. With the Sun in your personal philosophy sector and the Moon revealing hidden enemies, this is the time to decide on a few things. If you're pro-choice, maybe it's best to avoid dating someone who is strictly pro-life. If your political affiliations don't match, ask yourself if that will be a problem in the future. You can love someone for who they are and find chemistry in the opposite, but if you know that love will lead to disaster because your beliefs are too different, consider holding back and loving someone who views the world as you do.

Virgo

Self-love is a word you're familiar with. You do love yourself, and you take good care of your body, your mind and your spirit. In fact, self-esteem and confidence are important to you. Today, though, singleness can be grinding, and you may feel a little down if you're not in a relationship. If you are, it's not as satisfying as you'd like it to be. Trust the process, Virgo. As Oscar Wilde navigated so much in his own life, he came to one conclusion: "To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance." This may be the start of a new romantic chapter, Virgo. One that you'll love to read again, and again, and again.

Libra

All eyes are on the North Node in Aries because it's about to speak with your ruling sign. For some zodiac signs, this lends to prosperity in career, but for you, it may be that you get lucky in love. Luck in love can look all sorts of ways, but one thing will be sure. Your love with friends, family or someone special will prove that "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

Scorpio

You're in a great position to find luck in love, and with Jupiter in Taurus, it could be sudden and unexpected. You might experience a magical connection with a person you just met. You may reconnect with an ex, or perhaps you will find out that you're falling in love again with the person you've been with for some time. Remember, "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." You can thank William Shakespeare for that advice.

Sagittarius

You can work really, really hard to find the person you want to be with, but then when you're not looking at all, you find someone! This could be a friend or someone you've known for years. You've developed a long-term friendship, and now it's turned into romantic love. It's one of the magical things about romance, and maybe you knew all along that "The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

Capricorn

You are braver than usual when it comes to. love, Capricorn. With Saturn, your ruling planet in Pisces, it's time to say what you need to say and mean it. You may not want to show your vulnerable side, but today, you are in a prime position to realize that sharing your heart openly is a strength, not a weakness. Love motivates you to change, and you it inspires you to be all that you wanted to be but feared doing so.

Aquarius

Invest in yourself, Aquarius. You have a lot of love to give to others, but there has to be some for you, too. As the last week of Aries season starts, remember that everything you do that benefits you and makes you a better person also becomes an extension of your impact on others. Love truly is "like the wind, you can't see it, but you can feel it," and so can the people in your life and in their lives too.

Pisces

There's a lot of energy and focus on your second house, where the Sun, Venus and Mercury are located right now. These help you to realize how important it is to keep stock of the things you do for yourself, and yet, it can feel difficult thanks to Mars being in your sign, and it's working twice as hard thanks to Saturn in your sign, too. This means you have to double down on your effort to be more loving, caring, and kind. It's so worth it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.