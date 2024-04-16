Accurate Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 17

We have a Moon in Leo and a Sun in Aries on April 17, 2024. Here's what this means for your horoscope and each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

All eyes are on you, Aries. The Leo Moon brings out your 'it' factor in nearly everything you do and say. This is a day when you can pick BOLD colors to wear to work. A touch of red in a tie, a blouse, or some garment will be nice. You are creative right now, and this energy can extend into all areas of your life. From problem-solving to doing something crafty for Mother's Day, you make things happen!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may not sign up for the role of 'leader' today, but you'll be hard-pressed not to fall into that role when the Moon is in Leo. Pay attention. People will seem drawn to you and want to pick your mind for knowledge and information that you command so well. This is your day to shine, Taurus, in the realm of authority. You'll come across as a big teddy bear or a commander-in-chief; you're the top dog today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can say what you need to say and speak it boldly when the Moon is in Leo; however, your roars may be more powerful than you realize. This is the time to deliver your message with gentleness and love. Look at how the lion lounges and others seem to respect him for his entire presence without any roars at all. This lesson may be one to embrace, Gemini, even if it's just for today. Sometimes, you simply need to relax and assume you are in control — today, you don't have to tell others that it's so. They may already know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Expendable income feels so luxurious when you have not had some in so long. A bonus check or money saved can get you itching for some flashy item to 'treat yourself,' and you may even want to treat someone else! The Moon in Leo has you feeling generous and sending out 'big spender' energy vibes. Enjoy yourself, but also remember to keep control and remain in the black!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You feel strong, powerful, and good about your life. The Moon in Leo, your sign, is inspiring energy that allows you to do things for yourself that enhance your overall well-being. If you want to start a health kick, this is a great day to strategize and plan—meals, clothing, and everything you need. If you want to schedule all your beauty routine needs, today is a wonderful time to book up your weekend with pampering sessions at home or on your own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be proud of your past, Virgo, even the darker parts that maybe you don't really enjoy sharing with the world. The Moon in Leo brings a brazen energy that allows you to embrace your entire being fiercely. People may bring up something that you prefer they not recant, but this is what made you who you are today. You don't need to feel ashamed for having your life lessons. Everything about your life is beautiful, even the darker parts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends are amazing, aren't they? And it's who you know that gives you a strong sense of belonging. The Moon in Leo gives you this big boost of confidence in your friendship sector. You feel tremendous courage because you have people in your life who have your back. They want you to succeed, and you will.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you do a great job at your company, it shows. The Moon in Leo highlights your incredible talents and skills. You can't hide them, and you can't pretend that they don't exist. Credit comes to you when it is due, and you will delight in knowing that people you respect acknowledge you for who you are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Elevate your mind, Sagittarius. The Moon in Leo pulls your intellectual side out in a big, abundant way. You have learned so much in this world, but life is your forever teacher. You are at this incredible crossroads where the usual no longer makes you happy. You want to learn more and gain more knowledge about life and all that you can do to be inspired and to inspire others. It's time to grow!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may not be an attention hog, but attention finds you whenever you are during the Moon in Leo. You could post something innocently on social media, and it goes viral. You may say something that truly hits the right spot in person with friends. Things that you do seem to be visible. Today is not a day for acting like you prefer to be in the background because even if you wanted to, life has other plans.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're in demand, Aquarius. During the Moon in Leo, a deal goes through, and you can make a solid commitment to a project you want to do. This is a great time for growing a business or fostering bonds with a colleague that lead to something fruitful and mutually satisfying.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your positive life changes can inspire some, but someone in your life may see you doing the right thing, and they will want to sabotage your efforts. You will need to tap into your inner courage to avoid entering the slope of compromise. When the Moon is in Leo, stay strong. You can prove to yourself and others that when you make a decision, it can (and does) stick.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.