Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading For April 10, 2024

We made it, zodiac signs. The Aries eclipse with a New Moon has now glided into Taurus energy, which can change the special interpretation of a single tarot card reading. The Moon in Taurus brings attention to the Hierophant tarot card—rules, religion, structures and governments. We are eager to change life because that's what New Moons encourage us to do; however, change can look different to everyone. Here's what this could mean for each zodiac sign's reading this Wednesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You've been too busy lately, and Aries, when you're busy, you can lose interest in a project that you truly value and enjoy doing. Today, your one goal is to find the balance needed to maintain your inner energy while also providing for others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

See things for what they are. When you remove the desire to deny a truth, something incredible can happen: power. When you recognize the reality at hand, you can truly address the problem. Even if the knowledge isn't what you'd call positive, truth is always what sets your conscience free.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're ready to tackle anything that life sends your way, but one thing you need is to feel motivated and inspired to get things done. During those moments when you feel like you want to quit, go into your big why to remind yourself what kept you involved and committed in the first place.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Don't compare yourself to others, even if you both began a journey at the same time. Your path is unique and designed to fit with your reactions and experiences. You may find it hard not to compare yourself to others, but there's freedom in expressing and being OK with your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You may notice that everyone is disagreeing more than usual. The Five of Swords is a battle of the mind, and you'll want to conquer the problem. You may be dealing with a tough personality type who needs to be handled with care.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Trust your instincts, Virgo. When you sense that things aren't happening the way that you planned, you can feel frustrated and angry and even blame yourself for it. Disappointment is normal during times like these, but try to keep a level head. You are choosing based on compassion and understanding.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Your perceptions or ways of life can be your hidden element of success! You don't have to follow the crowd. It does take courage to stand up for your right to do things how you want them done. Showing up for your life is essential to your happiness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good news is coming to you, Scorpio. You may receive a special message that lightens your heart and fills the day with joy. A friend could be proposed to today, or maybe you'll be the one who gets asked the 'marriage question.' Keep your eyes open to see what the universe sends your way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Don't underestimate the power of play and friendship. Sometimes, a little light-hearted fun can ease your heavy heart and spark joy.

Make time with your friends. See how beautiful life can be!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

A step back can be a few steps forward depending on how the situation is. Try not to allow yourself to feel defeated or lost. You are gaining gratitude and appreciation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You can repay good for evil, Aquarius. People may do things that feel wrong to you. Instead of trying to pretend their actions didn't hurt, do a good deed. Embrace the best part of your life as it reminds you how amazing things can be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's going to be a day filled with joy and hope. Everything falls into place for you. Focus on the good, and when you can't find good in a situation, pivot and find the best place nearby that does.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.