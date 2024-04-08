Horoscope For April 9, 2024 — The Moon Enters Taurus

We need breaks sometimes, and the Moon entering Taurus after the powerful Aries New Moon solar eclipse on Monday is exactly what the week requires. This day brings with it all the satisfying energy of restfulness and peace. We may feel slightly less eager to rush out the door and do things. Instead, we may want to take it easy and savor life for a while. If you're an earth sign, you'll find this the perfect day for laying the foundation of a game plan you'd like to implement once Mercury retrograde is over.

If you're a fire sign, you might feel annoyed that you must wait longer to get going with what you had in mind for the week. Water and air signs: this is a time to think about the future; you might even prefer to delegate tasks to another person so you can be a free spirit for the day. Whatever you have planned, things are about to change dramatically for us all. We aren't out of the woods yet regarding cataclysmic change energy. Jupiter and Uranus will join forces all month in Taurus, and these two powerhouses will perfect mid-week. Mars will join Saturn in Pisces, pushing us to work harder and more diligently for the next two years. What happens today and tomorrow are signs to pay attention to. If you think an incident is highly unusual or borderline surreal or Deja Vu-ish, take note — you may see the start of something in your life — a new life purpose in a direction!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 09, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to take stock of what you have and maybe even what you don't need to get money back to spend on other things. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of money and personal ownership, which is the perfect time to go through your home and really look at items that you possess that you view as clutter. You can go to Marie Kondo and ask yourself if this 'sparks joy.' If not, donate or sell.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What would you like to improve, Taurus? There's always room to do something that improves your life, so if you have a goal to make, set one. The Moon enters your sign, Taurus, activating your solar house of self. Perhaps you'd like to start hitting the gym or take a class that improves your workflow. Consider reading a new book or returning to a daily spiritual practice.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Well, there are bad actors out there, and someone you trust could be stabbing you in the back. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of hidden enemies. If you have an authentic friend in your midst, don't worry. This is a week when they get exposed, and you'll know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends make the world a better place, and you adore making new ones. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of friendships at work. This is a great time to start socializing more. Instead of introverting into your quiet space, step out of your comfort zone.

Go to mixers, fundraisers, or events that raise funds for a good cause. If nothing is on your radar right now, check to see if there's something in your community on Facebook, LinkedIn, or a Community board online.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's wonderful when you get a green light at work to apply for a promotion, job or even a raise. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of career, which is a bit of a boost for you.

If you're applying for work at various places, the next two days could be extra lucky, and you could get an interview followed by an offer. See if you can find a head hunter for a job placement and start submitting your resume for roles you desire online.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pack your bags, Virgo. You're going places. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of education and long-distance travel. This is a great time to go on a cross-country road trip or plan one. If you've been getting low-cost airfare offers via email, spend a little time investigating. You may get a deal you can't pass up and want to buy a ticket to go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Wouldn't it be nice to find some money in a pocket while doing laundry today? The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of resources and secrets, and you may earn a little bit of income from a source you ordinarily don't think of when you need financial help. This is a great day for applying for loans or asking a friend to help you get something done that you prefer others do not know about.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are someone who makes a promise and keeps it, and you may be deciding to 'go all in' with a person, partner or business endeavor. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of commitments. You feel a strong need to dig your heels in and start an important work that you are passionate about and determined to complete.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Life can feel a bit boring, but lately, you've remained busy. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of routines, and it may be time to shake things up a bit and do something new. You don't have to change everything all at once. Maybe going out every once in a while or inviting people over for board games and pizza.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's such a wonderful time for you to explore all the fun things you pass up due to work or other obligations. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of creativity and play. This is a great time to do one thing that you have always wanted to do. Whatever you choose to do, have fun!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a wonderful time to dig your heels in the sand and stand your ground about not going anywhere this week. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of home, which gives you an incredible opportunity to connect with family in a meaningful and practical way. Start a fun group chat for everyone to chime in and add photos. A group family chat can be a lot of fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Write your emails today. The Moon enters Taurus, activating your solar house of communication. This is a great time to create templates for customers who ask a similar question each day or update your greeting via email for when you're out of town.

