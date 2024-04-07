What an exciting day Monday will be. The solar eclipse arrives in Aries and is visible across the United States of America in varying degrees. Regardless if you watch it in online or as it is happening in your area, there's an impact that it will have on your life over the next six months. Here's what it means when the New Moon aligns with the Sun and the area of focus for each zodiac sign's daily horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, April 08, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Lucky you, Aries. The first New Moon solar eclipse will take place in your sign this year, and it's happening during your birth month. New Moons symbolize new beginnings, and since this is all happening during an eclipse, you'll want to pay particular attention to what happens on this day because it can lay the groundwork for things to come.

However, don't anticipate changes to be immediate. Mercury is retrograde in your sign, too, and eclipses mean delays. The energy that begins on this day can take a full year for all to complete. Be patient. Work hard, and whatever new thing you want to begin, this is your Day One!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A big reveal, Taurus. During this New Moon solar eclipse in Aries, something you need to see will become blatantly clear and evident. A person, situation, or project that isn't right for you will become plain to see.

Eclipses tend to help people by confirming whether they are on the right or wrong path. So, if you're putting trust and faith in an individual or project that is undeserving of you, chances are you will know very soon—with clarity!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friendships change. They can improve and grow or weaken and end. We all need that one friend to come through for us when life is a bit crazy, and while lately, everyone seems to be busy, you've waited patiently to see who would be there for you now.

During the New Moon solar eclipse in Aries, it's as though figuring out who your real friends are has arrived. You won't have to ask; you'll know. Another great thing about this New Moon and eclipse is that it can introduce you to more friends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You deserve to be happy, Cancer. Since you spend a lot of time at your job, it's important to enjoy the career you've built. The New Moon solar eclipse in Aries brings fresh energy into your work life, and you may feel revived or reignited in your climb up the corporate ladder.

One thing to note is that eclipses can change your career path. If you're at a place where you're unhappy and want to move on to something else, the next six months are seed-planting time. If you have

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some people love to travel, and while you often prefer to remain closer to home, the winds of change may lead you through an entire year of adventures all over the country or even to another country.

This New Moon solar eclipse in Aries will activate your solar house of long-distance travel, adventure, foreign places and people. If you've wondered about taking a cruise, joining the Peace Corps, or embarking on a spiritual quest that involves going to a country to study, this may be the time to pursue your interests.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Debt can feel like such an onerous burden to bear, but the New Moon solar eclipse in Aries may be the catalyst for change that helps you overcome the financial troubles you've been facing.

You may find that your financial situation improves, which can help you pay off what you own. You could get money back from the IRS during tax season.

A debt could become forgiven or an agreement worked out where you only need to pay a portion. This is a great time to start investing your energy in finding solutions to remove debt and save instead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Cupid's bow is pulling, Libra! The New Moon solar eclipse in Aries could bring someone special into your life if you're not involved in a committed relationship. If you're currently coupled, you may consider starting your own business and do so with a friend.

This time of the year is all about relationships for you, and the feature strongly in your life for the entire year, not only on this day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's all in your day-to-day habits and choices, Scorpio. So, take this New Moon solar eclipse in Aries seriously because if you are hyper-focused and intentional with your actions, you can produce incredible results over the next year.

While you may be ready to start an important routine, you may find that there are a few delays to overcome. For example, if you want to start a new fitness routine, you might need to get medical clearance from a doctor, and there can be some time to wait for an appointment. Don't let delays disappoint you or stop you from pursuing a goal. Be patient.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Romance and creativity are two words you love to hear. So, when the New Moon solar eclipse in Aries happens in your fifth house of play, it's a wonderful, sweet message for your ears.

This is the time to start a new hobby that brings you incredible happiness. Letting go of the things that stop you from enjoying life are in the past. The future is filled with laughter and smiles, and this year sets the foundation for an incredibly fortuitous time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are a hard worker, Capricorn, so get ready to be recognized for all you've done in the last year. The New Moon solar eclipse in Aries maybe when you start to work with the 'big dogs' at your place of employment. With great power comes even greater responsibility. You are ready for it! This is the time to roll up your sleeves and do what you do best, work hard and stay diligent and determined to win.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A contract, some information, perhaps even a new car can be on the horizon, Aquarius. You get a fresh start with the New Moon solar eclipse in Aries in your solar house of communication, local travel and automobiles.

With Mercury retrograde also happening in Aries, car problems could have you lean toward getting a new set of wheels instead of paying for a costly repair. One catch is to be careful, and if you have to wait for the color vehicle you desire, consider doing so a blessing in disguise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money may not be your first love. You may be a people-before-things person. However, the New Moon solar eclipse in Aries will bring you some financial gains, which in turn will help you take care of others. This is a time to practice acceptance and embrace the Law of Attraction in your life. If you get a chance to take something rather than deny or reject it, consider it a gift to use for the betterment of others. Who better than you to have it, then?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.