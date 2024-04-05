Horoscope For April 6, 2024 — The Moon Conjuncts Mars In Pisces

What motivates you? Mars is the mitochondria of the zodiac, and when this energy-packed fireball of planetary energy meets with the Moon in Pisces, it can push us to do things we need to do. For fire signs, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, Saturday can be a productive day.

For water signs, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces feelings may need to be tempered if a problem triggers an anger flare. Here's what we can all anticipate, based on the Sun in Aries and the meeting of Moon conjunct Mars this Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, April 06, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Every once in a while, it's nice to have a little kick in the pants to motivate you toward change. The good news is that you get some of that on Saturday, thanks to your ruling planet, Mars— the Moon conjuncts Mars in Pisces, activating your hidden enemies sector. This is a great day for cutting back on things that aren't good for you, working through problems, and coming up with the best solutions you can stick to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You win some, and you lose some. Today, when Mars and the Moon join forces in Pisces, it could put you in the mood to do something online, like delete friendships no longer relevant to your social media activity. You can mute accounts or decide to focus on who you connect with in real life. Either way, this is a day for cleaning the house, and you're here for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be careful, Gemini. Today, when the Moon and Mars meet in your career and social status sector, you may want to be respected by peers. If you sense someone undermining your authority or not giving you credit for work you've done, woe to them. The day's energy could push you to speak your mind. However, if you are aware, you can find a way to resolve conflict fairly without any unnecessary arguments or heated interactions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Yes, you can learn something new even if it's not your favorite subject. The Moon conjunct Mars in your sector of educational pursuits reminds you that whatever you set your mind to, you can accomplish it. This is the day you roll up your sleeves and complete those CEUs, sign up to take your GRE, or submit a letter of request for recommendations from past professors or employers. These activities may not be your favorite, but today, you'll push through and get them done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Is it really wrong to ask for what is rightfully yours? You may be at a point in your life where the reserved Leo the lion goes back into the background, and the braver side of you comes out to get what you know you ought to have. With the Moon and Mars stirring the pot in your sector of shared resources, you may be determined to ask for money owed or inquire about a much-needed raise due to cost-of-living increases.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Relationships can be challenging, and as much as you'd like to avoid conflict or causing an argument to occur, there are times when it is necessary. Today's Moon conjunct Mars in your solar house of commitments could have you putting an ultimatum on the table.

Should a partnership not be what you anticipated, you may decide to own up to your unhappiness and ask for a compromise. A true partnership will work with you, but if you sense that there's one-sidedness at your expense, you may reconsider your involvement long-term.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ending an old habit is never easy, and sometimes, you have to get angry about it to feel driven to change a behavior. Today may be your day, Libra. The Moon conjunct Mars can bring you a clear mind and a determined mindset. If something 'needs to go,' you're ready to nip it quickly and start choosing things you know are better for your life and future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love was never meant to be difficult, but challenges can exist in any relationship. So, today's romantic interest could require you to work a little more than usual. This is a day not to give up if you keep getting a person's voicemail or are playing phone tag. Rather than assume the worst, assume the best. They want to speak to you just as much as you do them, but life may be getting in the way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You could bump heads with authority figures and push an issue a bit because it feels necessary, but should you? There are a few things to consider before creating tension in situations where you do not hold the cards or are a decision-maker.

Today's Moon conjunct Mars activates your sector of bosses, parents, and people who have the upper hand. Remember that you can get much more with honey than vinegar, so keep that in mind when pushing an agenda you feel is right for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be sure to read emails and text messages before hitting the send button. You may be speaking your mind today, but when the Moon and Mars join your communication sector, you may need to delay the delivery. You can have the purest intentions when saying what you need to say, but the verbs can come out a bit more tense when Mars is involved. Read things aloud; when in doubt, edit!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your competitive spirit is alive and well when the Moon and Mars are in Pisces. If you're trying to win a bid for real estate, an apartment, or something you want on eBay, being determined and active is the way to go. If you desire it and act upon your belief that you ought to have it, the chances are high that you will get what you aim for.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can be hard on yourself, Pisces, and today, the voice of reason can be less than kind if you're not careful to tame it. The Moon and Mars in your sign can bring out the mindset that you ought to try harder and do better. The truth is that you are doing the best that you can. So when Mars urges you to push yourself a bit too hard, ease up. Self-love can be used to your advantage on days like this.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.