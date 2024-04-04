A One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On April 5, 2024

TGIF, zodiac signs! Friday's tarot card reading is here with predictions for each zodiac sign. We have some exciting energy coming from the astrology forecast of the day, too.

Venus, the planet of beauty, is entering Aries just in time for the weekend. With Venus in Aries, we learn to love ourselves, so make time to do one thing just for you that is both restful and satisfying.

The Moon is leaving Aquarius to enter Pisces, one of the zodiac's most spiritual signs, making this day perfect for a tarot card reading!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 05, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are surrounded by goodness, Aries, even if it is hard to see. This card shows you have been surrounded by wealth and success due to your hard work. Or, if that isn't you just yet, a promise that everything will eventually come together. If you can't yet be proud of the results, be proud of your input.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You are on the right track, Taurus! Do not grow weary if the results are delayed; even the most excellent harvest takes time to blossom. You are the greatest project you will ever work on, and while you still have goals to meet, you are a masterpiece to celebrate today. Stay consistent, give what you have, and enjoy the journey. The results will follow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

The start of something new is around the corner, Gemini! This card shows new sparks in relationships, making it a great time to meet new people and invest in your current relationships. Pursue the fun, and let your intuition guide you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Do the things that scare you, Cancer. You will be amazed by just how much you are capable of. Confidence often grows through taking opportunities to challenge yourself and prove to yourself that you can. So, embark on the opportunities when they come, even if you're feeling fearful. Get outside your comfort zone, Cancer, because that is where you grow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Luck doesn't seem to have been on your side lately, Leo. You may be facing challenges or adverse times. The good news is that life is composed of waves; you can find joy in looking ahead, knowing happiness will find you again.

Additionally, good work is taking place here, too. Rain waters the flowers, and pressure makes diamonds. This may not feel like what you want, but it may be what you need, working for you. Trust in the plan!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The key to gaining more may be to let go, Virgo. You may be seeking control, and it's actually robbing you despite your intentions. Ivan Nuru said, "If it's out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind, too." And this card signifies just that: seeing things from new perspectives and releasing the old! This may be the time when you surrender it all and trust in greater things.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Some things come to us when we least expect it. So, if you have been waiting, stay patient. When creativity or other muses strike, have your pen and paper ready. This card offers the opportunity to release our timing for the divine.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

This card shows you have been given a resource, prompting you to show thanksgiving and intentionally steward it well. Do what you can to make the things in your hands, including yourself, grow. Or, it may just be inviting you to see what gifts you have been given and how that changes the way you live today. You've got this, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

How can you see your weaknesses as strengths? You see, in some lights and environments, something that can be seen as a downfall in one can be the greatest gift in another. It's all about perspective. This card invites acceptance and leading with your talents and abilities. They've been given to you for a reason!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles - Reversed

Some things you can water and water, and they just won't grow, apart from your control. This gives you the opportunity to decide what you're going to do about it. It may cause you to re-prioritize or become aware of your current reality despite any wishes of how things could've gone differently.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You may feel stifled or isolated. This card prompts you to make a choice: communicate, stay, or maybe walk away. Whatever the case, acknowledge how you might be feeling and respond. Let your intuition guide you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You get to determine what success is to you, Pisces, and how you want to live. The beautiful thing about that is it can release the typical measures of a good life and invite you to live it out every day. This card may invite you to release old notions and embrace new perspectives, pouring out thanksgiving.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.