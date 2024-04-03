A One-Card Tarot Reading With Numerology For Each Zodiac Sign On April 4, 2024

It's time to look inwardly, zodiac signs. On Thursday, the date reduces to a Life Path 7, while the Sun is in cardinal Aries and the Moon is fixed in Aquarius. We are flexible but to a point. Rather than initiate things, let's aim to finish what we have going on currently. Here's more information for each zodiac sign, based on a single tarot card reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 04, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Don't worry. Even if things are really tough right now, they will all work out in the end. You have to believe in your dreams and the future. A change can happen quickly and improve your life in a way you never expected it to. Have faith.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People can put a monkey wrench in your plans. You may think you have everything all planned out but then a problem appears. The delay can be annoying, but see this as divine protection. You may not see a problem ahead of time, but the universe does. Your timing is perfect when what you want is done.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why argue? Some people and things aren't worth arguing over. You have an opinion, and they have theirs. If you can't see eye-to-eye, agree to disagree. There is no reason to harp on things that you can't control or change.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

You see things for what they are. It took some time to realize the meaning behind a problem. But, it does appear that hindsight is 20/20. You not only see a problem for what it is, you also know how to solve it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You have incredible luck right now. Everything you need will come your way. Your love life becomes more satisfying for you. You are connected with your partner, and they desire to be with you as much as you do them. It's a match made in heaven.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Don't quit. It's always toughest right before you win. You may really want to throw in the towel and stop where you are now. The effort could even appear not to be worth it. However, you're so close. What if your success is just one day away?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Emotions can run high today. It's important to be careful when making big decisions, especially if you're caught up in your feelings. You want to be clear in your heart and mind. Don't allow confusion to cause you to fear. Everything is good. You're in the right hands.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Envision your success. When you can see yourself walking through all the challenges you face and still winning, you can follow through on that vision. Believe in the power of your mind. Embrace the idea that you're as creative and powerful as you think.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You may feel like there are more problems in a family dynamic than you can handle. It's OK to step down and try not to create more drama. Be true to yourself, and that may mean setting a safe space.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You can feel as though you're stuck in your life. But what if you're not stuck? You could be working hard but not getting the result you want when you want it. That's one thing about being in a tough spot. You may feel that your vulnerability blinds you to solutions; understanding can help you to make right choices today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

If you have recently experienced a breakup or loss, this tarot card indicates how beneficial it can be to talk about your feelings with a trusted family member or friend. Open up about your thoughts and allow yourself to process your feelings.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Open your heart. You have been keeping a few things to yourself lately, and this tarot card gives you permission to share without fear. Saying what you feel can be so healing. If you feel safe enough to try it, today could be the day you share what's on your heart and begin a new healing journey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.