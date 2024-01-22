10 Tiny Decisions That Can Instantly Transform Your Life For The Better

Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to dislike your life to want to change it.

In fact, there are various ways to change your life for the better. You can actually like the way things are going but feel that, with a few tweaks, you could be living a life you love.

Whatever your reason for seeking change, you can do this with small but effective decisions that will make a big impact and change your life for good.

Here are 10 small decisions that can transform your life for the better.

1. Ask for feedback you can really trust

Deep down you may know that, aside from feeding your ego, "yes" men and women hold zero value when it comes to progression.

Set aside time with the trusted key players in your personal and professional life, and ask them for candid feedback on your strengths and areas of opportunity. Make it clear you're looking to grow and then prove it by not getting defensive or angry.

Take it in and make tweaks where necessary.

2. Do what you love, and do it well

It takes more than passion and talent to be successful.

Make it your mission to master whatever it is that motivates you to get out of bed in the morning. Do the work to become an expert in your field and you'll be on a lifelong journey that will allow you to get (and offer) something new out of it every single day.

3. Push yourself to let it go

Whatever "it" is, let it go.

While it might seem that we have an endless capacity to hold information, mental space gets cluttered. The more garbage we hang onto, the harder it is to find what matters most.

Sit down and think about what you think about most, and do what's needed to address it. Then, clear your mind and make room for new ideas, clarity, and serenity. Inhale in the new, and exhale what you need to let go of.

4. Stop complaining

Misery may love company, but let's be honest with ourselves for a moment: has moaning about the same thing over and over ever changed anything other than to stir up more negative energy?

Instead of complaining, whether it's to yourself or in the presence of another person, treat your concerns the way you would a business setback: make a statement about what you don't like and come up with a plan to change it.

Take the initiative to make a change, starting with the way you think negatively.

5. Practice tolerance

We live in a very connected world with billions of people who have had very different experiences from us. Still, that can make it hard for us to put ourselves in another's shoes.

Instead of being threatened by our differences, let us approach one another with passionate curiosity. We may find we have much more in common than we think by doing so.

6. Accept uncertainty as a positive part of life

Just as you figure one thing out, something else becomes vague. Uncertainty is a part of life, and though it can send some people into a tailspin, it doesn't always have to be negative.

The more certain you are about who you are, who you aren't, where you want (and don't want) to go, the more directional and less daunting it is. It will ultimately be a tiny decision that can transform your life for the better.

7. Infuse life with your own meaning

The very fact that you're here, living and breathing, means a great deal to someone. That said, it doesn't matter what anyone thinks if you don't feel your life is meaningful.

Take time to really think about what matters most to you and what kind of legacy you want to leave. Think about the ways you want to impact those around you, and what drives you to get up and live your life every day.

8. Be open to new experiences

You may know the parts of yourself very well that are most consistent, but there's a good chance you have a lot more to discover.

Learn to say "yes" to new experiences, even if they sound a little strange at first. Sure, you may not sign up for a pâté tasting on your own, but accept the invitation from a new friend.

There's a good chance you may find that you come away from the experience with some new insight (and perhaps a new interest and/or friend).

9. Take a time out

The world is constantly "on," but that doesn't mean you need to be. After all, if you don't stop to smell the roses, so to speak, you miss out on important things around you.

Take time every day to sit in your own space with your own thoughts, and breathe for at least 15 minutes. Turn off the telephone and TV, close down the computer and just be.

10. Stop worrying about what everyone thinks

As long as you're being a good person and treating people right, it doesn't matter how they feel about your decision to not go out on a Saturday night. What's most important is what you think of you.

Brenda Della Casa is a writer, journalist, speaker, strategist, author of "Cinderella Was a Liar," and founder of LoolaBee. Her bylines have appeared on Medium, PopSugar, Huffington Post, Glamour, Thrillist, Thought Catalog, Allure, among many others, where she covers lifestyle, relationships, and human interest topics.