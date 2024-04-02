Each Zodiac Sign's April 3 Tarot Horoscope With Numerology

On April 3, 2024, the tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign reveals areas that we need to focus on more than others. The Sun will be in Aries, and the Moon will leave Capricorn to enter Aquarius. The day's numerology is a Life Path 6, the Nurturer.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 03, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

A lot of luck comes your way today, Aries. You can create the type of life you want to live by setting a goal with steps on how to reach it. Be specific and include all the details you can think of.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life can be an uphill climb right now. Hang in there, Taurus. It will get better. Things that you feel like you don't want to do may be the exact areas to focus on most. The end result will give you the blessings you seek.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Something may seem to be slightly off right now. A person's honesty may not be as clear as you'd like. There can be confusion related to a relationship. Today is perfect to wait and see what will happen next.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

This is a great day to do a creative activity with friends. Find a fun craft to share and make plans for the weekend. You can order your favorite food and have a ton of laughs, creating memories together.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

A problem you anticipated turns out not to be a situation after all. It's a welcome relief to know that you won't have to deal with any unwanted drama. Win.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You work hard, and suddenly, you get the reward for everything you do. The best part is that people give you credit for your efforts. Even your enemies recognize your wonderful contributions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

A problem can arise, and it's tempting to argue a point. Rather than asserting your right to be correct, consider the big picture. Today may be made for biting your tongue and keeping certain thoughts to yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your intuition is spot-on today. You can trust yourself inherently. Rather than second-guess a major decision you need to make, go with it. The outcome may be more than promising. It will also be timely.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You have an important message to deliver to someone you care about. They may question you about what you say, which could come across as insulting. Rather than take on their negative energy, do what you need to do and move on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Today is a good day to organize your room, complete a project, and work on tasks that will help improve your time management. Try not to put too many things on your plate at one time. Focus on essential priorities first.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You would benefit from a little time to yourself today. This is the perfect day for spiritual thoughts, reflections, prayer and fasting. If you have a particular spiritual practice you like to do, this is a great day for completing it early.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You may want to spend money on a particular project but now does not seem like the right time. It may be best to wait or hold off for a period of time. By holding off until later, you may get a discount or a better offer.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.