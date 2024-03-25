How The 2024 Libra Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Effects All 12 Zodiac Signs Until April 8

“I tried to make myself better for you.” The March 25th Libra Full Moon Eclipse is upon us, and the message for all zodiac signs is to honor our deep needs to be loved and where we were desperate to fill those needs within codependent, toxic relationships.

This eclipse is a partial or Penumbral eclipse, which means that you can still see the Moon beam's light even though the rays are blocked by the Earth.

Eclipses are known for their disruptive effects. While some can last for up to six months, the first one of this year brings specific changes that unfold until the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse in Aries.

Wherever Libra is in your chart, where the partial lunar eclipse and Full Moon reflects sweet justice and redemption. Eclipsed out is a point of view of yourself that is emerging as you discover what makes you different in the face of a new future.

As the south node is here, a destiny for you to finally walk away from participating in this relationship feels bittersweet. Quarrels are the tendency, and yet the very thing that will free you into your new world.

As the Sun in Aries opposes this redemption, the Sun in Aries asks you to find the courage to walk away and, for some of you, to fight back. Yes, it is a sweet justice and a redemption for you to fight back and win.

Look to where Libra is in your natal. However, below is a generalized reading for the Sun/Moon and Rising Signs during this Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra, whose energy lasts for three months.

How the 2024 Libra Full Moon lunar eclipse effects each zodiac sign's horoscopes from now until April 8, 2024:

Aries Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall appearance and presentation deserve your undivided attention. You could be walking away from a long-term relationship in which you've played the role of a nice person or focused on pleasing people and putting your needs last. Your partner could showcase a little bit of agitation because you have been too reliant and codependent on their approval, so this breakup may be mutual.

A sweet justice between you and a partnership will reveal itself, eclipsing the version of you that doesn't show up or doesn't look good. Fight to reclaim your identity by working on yourself. Be willing to bet on yourself during this transition period. In two weeks, get ready to impress a lot of people. A breakup may do wonders for how you feel, and it will show.

Taurus Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall connection to spirituality wants your attention. You'll be walking away from a work environment that demands you to be inauthentic. You may have given the impression that you are a doormat or too nice in your work environment.

You'll be called to retreat and reflect over the next two weeks to experience an epiphany or an aha moment. Working in an environment that drains you of your spirit is why your time alone is precious. A sweet redemption is coming, but first, fight for your time to yourself; meditate and take a nap.

Gemini Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall connection to being influential needs your attention. You'll be walking away from being self-absorbed and only wanting what is best for you. You'll be putting away childish ways and fighting for a more prestigious version of yourself.

A sweet redemption is coming to those who may have taken over your childhood memories or inner child self. Some of you are dealing with toxic people over your children. A divine intervention is coming in this situation-ship. Relief is coming in 2 weeks. Choose to fight for your ability to impact people and compete for their attention.

Cancer Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall connection to being respected needs your attention. You'll be seeing your toxic family members could be triggering, but it is you who has to walk away rather than expecting them to. Initiate yourself into a new reputation that precedes you.

By fighting for what you stand for and envision as your legacy, you can choose not to dwindle and be distracted by family politics. A sweet justice is conjuring there for you that you don't have to try to control. Choose to fight for what you have the most control over, which is you and what you aspire for. In 2 weeks, get ready to be seen on a grand scale.

Leo Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall connection to your higher self needs your attention. You'll be walking away from lower negative thought forms that keep you codependent on others' tone and communication with you.

A sweet justice is coming in a conversation that may directly involve you, but you are walking away from having to control how you are depicted here. Fighting for your higher perspective and learning to adapt is how you compete for your highest good. In two weeks, you may be traveling or exploring new places to go that keep you focused rather than distracted by people's opinions.

Virgo Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall income and self-esteem need your attention. You'll be seeing the toxicity in a relationship with the people who cut your checks. You may find yourself in a scuffle with human resources.

Your relationship with this counterpart will show agitation where you've been too people-pleasing, maybe even allowing people to be too fluid and make silly mistakes with your money.

A sweet justice with your payment partnership will reveal itself, eclipsing the version of you that doubted your worth... In 2 weeks, get ready to seed new opportunities for income growth.

Libra Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall partnership and relatability need your attention. You'll be walking away from trying to impress others and doing what others tell you to do. You've been compliant and confused, attempting to find your identity and falling short.

This energy is stagnant, and a sweet redemption is coming concerning your overall identity and how you impress others. Focus on fighting for your relatability and how you work with others. You excel at discovering who you are because you are naturally competitive in relationships. From now until April 8, you may have your Knight coming to scoop you up.

Scorpio Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall work life and routines need your attention. You'll be walking away from hiding away in the darkness and doing shadow work. There is but so much deep conjure work you can do by yourself. You need a team, co-workers, and a work environment that breathes inspiration into your aura.

A sweet justice happens when it comes to hidden enemies, and you don't have to control that; your ancestors have your back. Fight to be able to handle the mundane tasks in life. Washing the dishes in peace is a win. Over the next two weeks, you'll discover the magical power of making lists.

Sagittarius Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall talents and hobbies need your attention. You'll be walking away from being popular and people-pleasing every other popular person. You've allowed others to think that you are nice and kind to your detriment, causing friction amongst the higher-ups and elites.

A sweet justice is coming to those who tried to keep their foot on your neck or take you down a notch. Choose to fight for your happiness and your joy. You may choose to partake in a fitness hobby that feels liberating. By April 8, you will look better and feel stronger.

Capricorn Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall home life needs your attention. You'll be walking away from having to maintain your presence of authority, being in the director's chair, and getting everyone to respect you. All of that is becoming stagnant and slightly abusive anyway. A sweet justice is coming, as you have earned your respect, but people will make you feel like you have to.

You may have clutter and no chi energy in your home furnishings. Take time to fight for your privacy and have a sacred oasis that you can nourish yourself in. You may spend more time cooking over the next two weeks and discover how you will indirectly beat the odds.

Aquarius Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall thinking process needs your attention. It seems you've been compliant and almost to the point that you allow others to think for you. You may be wowed by the wisdom that others have and have tried to exercise your own, but the truth is you are stagnant here because you haven't had new experiences from which to draw wisdom.

A sweet justice is happening here that could reflect someone who has been feeding you false beliefs. The key is to fight for your independent way of thinking. Compete for your focus and avoid distractions. Over the next two weeks leading up to the solar eclipse in April, you'll have a new skill to be confident about.

Pisces Sun/Moon/Rising

Your overall money and finances need your attention. It seems you've been codependent on someone else's resources. I don't even see that these people are reliable. You need to focus and compete for your self-esteem. A sweet justice is coming from your partner's resources, but there's not much for you to control.

Getting into a spat over someone else's choices will only make you look foolish. Fight for your value in life and how you can raise that value. You've lost what it means to compete for your value. This will feel foreign to you but bring great gains when you open yourself up to the new world you belong to. In two weeks, a new income source is possible.

Krena Dean is a self-taught Astrologer, who has been practicing for over 10+ years. You can learn more about Krena by following her on Facebook.