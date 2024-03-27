Helpful Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On March 28, 2024

Everyone could use a little help when it comes to love.
By Aria Gmitter
Written on Mar 27, 2024
Photo: amandine45 from Getty Images, Samuel Borges Photography | Canva Pro
Here's a little bit of advice for each zodiac sign regarding whatever is happening in romance, relationships, marriage, dating, or singleness on March 28, 2024.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 28, 2024:
Aries
It's time to pull back and invest your time in other places. Love can be an all-consuming force, but for today, during Venus's relationship with Uranus, a little bit of change is needed. It's time to work on yourself and do things you've neglected to do for yourself before the month is over.
Taurus
It's wonderful when your friendships boost your self-esteem and help you feel good about yourself. You may find that you learn something spectacular about a specific friend that leads you to see them in a new light. Could this be love? It may be; only you can decide.
Gemini
When the respect is gone, what do you have left, Gemini? It may be necessary to define the boundaries of your relationship. You may need something specific when it comes to respect in love. Be clear and concise when you can. Let your partner know what you want and need.
Cancer
You can be born with raw talent, but when it comes to friendships, good ones are made, not naturally formed. Being another human being's support system is a matter of daily decision-making. You may be giving your shoulder to lean on or a hand to hold today. Either way, your actions are forming a relationship that will withstand the test of time.
Leo
It's tempting to share what your marriage or relationship is going through with people you know at work. You spend a lot of time with your coworkers, but many may feel uncomfortable knowing too much about your private life. Keep things simple and superficial today. It's the safest way to go.
Virgo
Falling in love with your best friend can be a dream come true, but like any relationship, you have to work at it. You may see your partner with eyes of love but also a little expectation. All your partners are to be themselves and see what happens. Communication, commitment, and effort are key!
Libra
Holding your feelings can do more good than bad, Libra, allowing them to grow beneath the surface. You are trying to hold the forte down in your relationship, but it's essential also to come and see a situation in light. Meet with your partner and have an open conversation; see what must be done.
Scorpio
Romance keeps a relationship feeling fresh and alive. So, if you're putting quality time and date night on the back burner as if you don't need them, you do. Plan something special for the weekend. Even though it's a holiday for many and can be a busy time, you can do something sweet, like make a bunny basket full of chocolates for your sweetie.
Sagittarius
Every family and relationship has its share of problems, but your living space needs to feel like home. You want it to be a place where you can come home and relax without any stress from others. So, if your home has become less than easy, you may desire to go elsewhere. You may need space from your partner to reduce the stress in your house.
Capricorn
Flirting can be fun, but sometimes it's a waste of energy. Someone may be showing you attention, but that's it—that's all they want. So be careful with whom you give too much attention; it may be misplaced.
Aquarius
Reinvest in your own home. When you're in love, you start doing things for your significant other. This is great, but today is the time to celebrate your individuality and bring attention to it.
Pisces
Self-talk. How do you speak to yourself? Is it the same way you'd speak to someone else? Today's lesson is to give yourself the love you deserve rather than look for it from someone else. Be kind to you.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.