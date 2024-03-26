One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On March 27, 2024

Happy Wednesday, zodiac signs. The day after a Full Moon still provides special energetic qualities to each zodiac sign in astrology. Here's how this empowers your tarot card reading for March 27, 2024, too.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

If there's one thing you do well, it's reinventing yourself. You always find a fresh way of doing the same old routine. Now that your birthday season is here, it's time to start thinking of what you are ready to improve. Even when things are going well, there's always room for growth. This is your time to figure it out and make things move.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Why do something alone when you can partner with someone and have fun while working on a big project? This is a great day for teaming up with someone whose talents and skills complement your own. You might not even want to do this all by yourself. If you need a partner or have one, this is the perfect day to make things happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Make your bucket list. Life is too short not to have some sort of adventure to look forward to. With summer just around the corner, you'll need plenty of time to plan ahead. You will want to book travel and figure out who will be your companion on your next trip. Pull out your pad of paper and figure things out, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

What you hold on to can control you. The past is not something you want to cling to. It's something to remember, reflect on, and learn from. Today, you learn a monumental lesson: To move forward, you need to let go of what holds you back. In this case, it could be memory or a belief that you are a certain way because of a mistake you once made. It's time to forgive yourself and move on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You can't control your feelings, but you can decide how you react to those emotions. This is a day for processing deep wounds and doing your shadow work. You may need a therapist or counselor to help get you through this part of the journey.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You can tell when a relationship has become unhealthy . You feel nervous and anxious at the thought of speaking or seeing someone you used to love being around. This distancing may be a sign that your partnership has run its course. Perhaps you're ready to head in a new direction. Peacefully. Talk it over and see where things lead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

A good mentor doesn't just explain what to do. They show you. Today, your trusted advisor may come alongside you to ensure you're clear about what's expected of you and your capabilities. You are likely to learn a lot from this interaction. It's good to feel empowered!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Oh, Scorpio. If you've hoped for your single days to finally be over, this tarot card indicates a beautifully romantic marriage proposal on the horizon. You've been secretly waiting for this, and the chances of it happening are very high. If you're already married, this tarot card could indicate a renewal of your vows and a recommitment to your partner with all your heart. All very good!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You may not see your behavior in a negative light, but someone may be getting the impression that you're entitled. You will want to remember that every person desires and needs to be respected. You may not have been the person who spoiled a particular someone, but you can be the one who avoids continuing the problem.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands , reversed

You're allowed to change your mind. You can decide that you don't want something anymore. There are few instances when you can't back out of a thing you've committed yourself to. If you truly are not interested, just say so. Negate your yes, and turn it to a no.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You want to experience all the joys of life. You want to watch the ocean or be in nature. You want to pet the dog and spend time with your family. The idea of having these small rights removed from you is painful. so this is a day where you put things into action to ensure your wishes are heard.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Why does falling in love always seem to happen so fast? You'll be struck with Cupid's bow straight through the heart. You may not know what hit you, but it's a hefty dose of love with chemistry off the charts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.