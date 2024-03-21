One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On March 22, 2024

The universe has spoken, zodiac signs. Your daily tarot card reading is here with insight for Friday, March 22. The main theme of the day is self-care and nurture. When we reduce the date, we get a Life Path 6. Six is the mother of numerology, and coincidentally, the Moon will enter the sixth sign in astrology — Virgo. Here's what the stars, moon, sun, and the tarot reveal for your sign based on a single tarot card reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Don't sweat the small stuff. What may appear to be a big deal really is minor and easy to manage. You may be tempted to escalate a problem you didn't expect to a crisis level, but this is merely a speed bump along life's journey intended to slow you down. Use this time to stop and smell the roses. Life is too short for worrying anyway.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Love people. Your tender, sweet, and softer side comes out in a beautiful way when you hang out with your friends and people you both like and love. This is not a day for staying home or flying solo. The sign is here. It's time to socialize and have lots of fun.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Your love life has been like a movie lately. You need to make so many important decisions, and it's not easy knowing which path to take. When you close the door on love, it feels like you're going down the path of no return. Measure your choices strongly and be aware of regrets.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

What are you feeling? It sounds like a simple question, but this week can mean you're a little more thoughtful than usual. Perhaps you have much to say, but the schedule isn't working out how you'd like. There may be no way to compromise, so you decide it's time to look for another job.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You're so much more than you realize at times. Part of the lesson that comes with strength is that you'll feel rested. Sometimes, you'll be tested to the point of your limits. Why? You're learning to set boundaries to avoid trying to be nice to a person who has a bad life but they have decided to claim yours, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Me time is such an important part of your life. So, when you get the Hermit tarot card, it could imply that you need your alone time with God today. Your partner may not understand why you feel this way at first, but as time goes by and they get to know you, they will.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

It's incredible how certain people find a reason to complain over the smallest of errors. You may look at their life and wonder how they could not see the beautiful blessings before them.

This is a day to turn the other cheek when dealing with the neighborhood or workplace crank. You simply have to remember to stay positive and not let the naysayers get under your skin so easily.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

You are so ready for a nap. You may be feeling done, over, burned out, and ready to cash in your chips and call it a day at work early. But this isn't the way to build strong character. You have to confront your problems and see if anything said to you makes sense.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Simplify. Simplify, and then when you think you've done it all, do it again. This is a sign from the universe that whatever loose ends you have at the house, you can simply move on and not have so much to pack.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

You can try to speak sensibly to someone, but if they are committed to not understanding you, they won't. According to the tarot, you don't need to worry so much that you don't enjoy your own time. Trust the process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

How is your faith life? This tarot card indicates your spirituality and may imply that you've been less active than before. It's time to reconnect with the universe at large and let the world know she's not coming right now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Tired of waiting for your miracle to happen? This tarot card indicates a need to push a project or conversation forward, but you can't help move a project along more quickly. You may have some friends who have volunteered to do the right thing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.