Accurate Horoscopes For March 20, 2024 — Moon In Leo

Fresh starts take time, and as the Sun gets comfortable in the sign of the ram, we also need a few days to take our life in a new direction. On Wednesday, the Moon will spend the entire day in Leo, encouraging us to be patient as courage grows. Here is the March 20 horoscope for Wednesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Permit yourself to be creative and to express yourself in ways that require lots of imagination. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of self, and it's also your birth month. This is the perfect time to reinvent yourself. With no planets in retrograde and the Moon in Leo, you can focus with powerful determination.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Start a new project, Taurus. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies, and one of the best ways to avert negative attention is to channel your energy toward the things you love to do most. Don't put too much stock on what others think of you. Instead, let. your positive energy help you to stay on top of your dreams.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get fit, Gemini. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of friendships and business partnerships. One of the areas where you can dedicate time and attention is the health and well-being of the company you keep. You can help yourself to become more savvy on cues that help you understand your relationship's strengths and potential weaknesses better is to read books, listen to podcasts and to study human nature.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Set bold goals for yourself, Cancer. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of carer and social status. Be ambition. With your determination and ambition, you'll find the opportunities that fit in. with your dreams and goals. You'll notice that you're making things happen, and that will fuel your desire to continue.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be spontaneous, Leo. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of adventure. Be open to what opportunities could come your way in your career, life and love. You never know what having an open mind could do for you until you try it. You might be introduced to something new that you originally thought you'd like like, but discover you enjoy the experience thoroughly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Practice mindfulness. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of secrets. One thing you can do during this month is tap into your internal world. Spend quality alone time in nature or the quiet solitude of a room you feel comfortable in. Practice meditation and find things that bring you joy. Don't let the past or a mistake define your future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Confront challenges in your love life head-on, Libra. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of commitments. This is a time to focus on strengthening your relationships. Make time for a dinner date this week. Be the one to initiate a call. Send a card in the mail or shoot a quick text to let someone know you're thinking of them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You really can be a good leader. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of daily routines. This is a powerful transformative time for you. You can learn how to do something you really want to do and showcase your accomplishments in a big way. Volunteer. Ask lots of questions when you can to people in jobs you'd like to have one day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are an independent thinker at heart. That's why it's a big deal for you when the Sun is in a fellow fire sign. The Sun is in Aries, which is your solar house of joy. Pursue your goals, Sagittarius. Make a bucket list and start planning on how you'll check the items off until they are all done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a wonderful time to speak to people in positions of authority about mutually beneficial decisions you'd hope they would make. It is also a great day to schedule power meetings with higher-ups and submit your personal wishes and desires for the future of business.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Learn something new about yourself, Aquarius. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of communication. This is a great time to work on writing projects. You can start a new creative endeavor. Watch a movie on literature about a writer or on topics that relate to creativity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Do something fun, Pisces. The Sun is in Aries, your solar house of money, and it's always nice to splurge on something relaxing that can also ease your mind. If you have some vacation time available in the workplace, consider using it. Schedule a fun day trip with your family or some friends and take lots of pictures for memories.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.