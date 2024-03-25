What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest Before March 31 By Using A Journaling

Here's what your zodiac sign can manifest the last week of March by journaling. This is the last week that we will be focusing on the seven Laws of Attraction.

Number seven, the last law, is the Law of Universal Influence.

This law says that energy is neither created nor destroyed. Energy transfers from being to being, from thing to thing, and we may always feel like a small grain of sand in the scheme of things.

However, everything we do, everything we think, and everything we feel echoes throughout the universe and eternity. This sums up why our thoughts and our actions are the moving force in achieving our dreams. It's so important to influence our actions with proactive thoughts.

Point your energy in the direction you wish to go. Save your energy for only the most important things that work into your plan to impact the world positively. Your scripting prompt for this week is essentially writing your own affirmation. Begin the journal entry with "My new high-vibe mindset is as follows..." Mine prioritizes closure and restoring peace. What is yours? Use your desires to form your mindset going forward.

We enter the last week of the year with a transformative eclipse, a full Moon in Libra on 25. The best way to prepare for this event is to take a moment on Sunday and think about what you can do that night to make the next day easier. It can literally be just one thing.

Maybe your mood won't match your desired productivity, or you may feel others embracing their moodiness around you. Never fret, as every Transit is transitory. Be easy on yourself and celebrate all your small wins. On 27, the Moon enters Scorpio. This gives us an elevated sort of energy. We find ourselves more eager, perhaps a bit more impulsive than usual, but the main focus is experience. We want to live and perform actively.

Moon in Sagittarius on 29 continues our high-energy streak. We may want to flit from thing to thing. This is fine, as sometimes multitasking is a positive thing. We end the week with Moon trine Mercury, which provides us with a lust for learning and good decision-making skills. We can think more practically and be ready to plan for the future.

What each zodiac sign can manifest by March 31:

Aries Manifest: Focus

The full Moon will place an unusually bright spotlight on your relationships. Some connections are dying in front of you. They need serious tending to. It is time now to focus your energies on what is truly important in life.

Journal Prompt:

Three questions: If you had all the time in the world, what would you spend the majority of your time on? What do you want to be remembered for? How do we bridge the gap between the two?

Taurus Manifest: Confidence

Your powers of intuition are unusually heightened, and your general routines and rituals are the one area you feel needs work. While it may be tempting to tackle everything all at once, it is better to focus on one thing at a time. What's actually going right, and what's going wrong?

Journal Prompt :

Make a list of all the things in your life that are draining you of energy. Review the list, cross out the things that are not in your control, and compare both parts of the list.

Gemini Manifest: Interdependence

The lunar eclipse highlights your unhappiness in certain life areas, particularly relationships. However, you are allowed to be interested in many things, have vibrant, fulfilling relationships, have hobbies, and have time for yourself. You have always been independent, but you can also progress into being interdependent.

Journal Prompt:

How can you both enjoy your time alone and connect with others? Brainstorm any and all ideas that come to you.

Cancer Manifest: Faith

Cancer, peace is the name of the game. Although you tend to be a perfectionist, this can sometimes make you lose sight of what's already in front of you. You have a lot, whether you know it or not. This eclipse will have you questioning everything. Take your time and show gratitude for what you've been given before you correct or make changes to it.

Journal Prompt:

What are your natural talents and skill set? Think about the things people always compliment you on, as well as the things that come naturally to you. How can you leverage all the ways that these skills and talents can help your future??

Leo Manifest: Replenishment

Leo, one project is ending for you while another one is starting. Things can feel a bit much now as you are taking on a lot of different inputs, whether it's from the research, people or just general overthinking. Overthinking can cause negative self-talk, and one of the best ways is to ask yourself gentle but pointed questions.

Journal Prompt:

What are three great things that you bring to any relationship? If in a relationship, what are three great things your partner brings to the relationship? How do these traits complement each other, and what can be used to help make the relationship stronger?

Virgo Manifest: Experimentation

This full Moon has you taking stock of all the particulars in your life. When you feel overwhelmed, you tend to get a bit nitpicky and overreact to small things. This all comes from insecurity. Once you can name the feeling, you can tame the feeling.

Journal Prompt:

If you could, how would you use your unique voice to advocate for others? What do you need in your life, or what tools do you need to feel more confident being authentically yourself?

Libra Manifest: Connection

Libra, you will find yourself making intuitive leaps this week. A lot of new things are on the precipice of happening in your life. Each one of those new happenings is being blocked by internal barriers and negative self-talk. So, working through this with a counselor or therapist is best. Talking to people you trust and respect can be just as helpful and healing. You just need to know which method works for you.

Journal Prompt:

In terms of communication, do you think you're someone who has to think things through on your own, or do you think things out through speaking with others?

Scorpio Manifest: Self-Reliance

Scorpio, your emotional and physical health are at risk. The time is now to find a way to balance your work commitments with the imperative need to rest and restore yourself. This could include cutting out certain things that are no longer serving you. Now, that's not to say that you should cut people out rashly or impulsively. Still, you should start thinking about having specific conversations with the people you care about and how to improve the relationship.

Journal Prompt:

Do you think you seek validation for your decisions, or are you always firm and consistent in your choices? Do you think you would benefit from talking to a trusted person and working things through with them, or is writing down your problems the best way for you to think them through?

Sagittarius Manifest: Soul Family

The lunar eclipse will change your perspective on every single area of your life as well as your goals.

Now is the time, more than ever, to find more like-minded people who can steer you in the right direction because there is a lot of noise in your head. You tend to be a bit of a social butterfly.

Tune into specific people whose opinions you trust and whose impact on you has lasted to this day. You may have more dysfunctional people around you than you know, but check out who is functional and who has helped you along the way.

Journal Prompt:

Who had the best impact on your life as a kid or teen? What stood out to you as a mentor, whether that person is still in your life or not? What did you learn from them that can help you help others and make a difference?

Capricorn Manifest: Assertiveness

Cap, it could be time to finally take your first action in the direction that you've been thinking about for the past few months. This can be a scary thing, but you are finally ready to do it, so the only thing that could be holding you back is you.

Journal Prompt:

We all have an inner critic. What would you say is the number one trigger for your inner critic, and what can you say to it when it's extra talkative?

Aquarius Manifest: Perspective

This full Moon is all about perspective. You're seeing things you've always seen before, just in new and more exciting ways. It seems like there are endless paths and decisions available. Just make sure you're making the best decisions for you specifically. Make sure to jot down any hunches or intuitions you have, as your intuition will be heightened midweek.

Journal Prompt:

What tools do you use to stay organized? Is your current system extremely effective? If not, what can you do to make it more efficient?

Pisces Manifest: The art of noticing

The lunar eclipse has revealed all the messy things in your life. It's not a pretty sight, but now that we have the complete picture, we can start to make changes. Support, as well as diversions, are headed your way. Prepare for talks about things you may have difficult discussions about for the greater good.

Journal Prompt:

Make sure to check in with yourself this week — just a quick prompt about how you are feeling from 1 to 10. Make notes about times you feel less than a five. Is it because you're tired? Is it because you've overextended yourself? What small things can instantly raise your score even by one point?

