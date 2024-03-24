Horoscope For March 25, 2024, During The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

The Partial-Lunar eclipse will be in the sign of Libra. The Sun will be in the opposite sign of Aries. Here's how this energy impacts our horoscopes for each zodiac sign in astrology on Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, March 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have wanted someone to feel a close connection with for a long time. Intimacy doesn't have to be physical; it can come in the form of a platonic friendship that's truthful and filled with deep conversations and mind-blowing thoughts. The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your relationships, encouraging you to go out and make new friends. You never know who you will meet, Aries. There's likely someone out there looking for you, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're a top performer, Taurus, so you want to work like a well-oiled machine. Your daily habits can improve how you feel, and that's something you are on board to work on. The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your health. This is a great time to follow up on all your dental, health and wellness appointments, including getting your blood work and annual physical completed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are confident, Gemini, and when it comes to feeling strong about who you are, you are at the top of the list. You may channel your positive energy into art, music or writing. The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your creativity or joy. This is a good day for letting cares go by the wayside and focusing on what brings you happiness and joy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Are you looking to relocate? The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your home and family, and this often stirs a longing to try something new, including living in a different city or state. You might want to check a place out before you plan a full relocation. Why not schedule a little weekend getaway and rent an Airbnb? See what's on the Chamber of Commerce for information on areas you think you'd like.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are patient, Leo. Sometimes, this leads you to repeat yourself a few times to people you care about. The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your communication, and you may decide to say what you're really thinking without fear. The Full Moon is known as a big release of energy, and for you, this may come out in the form of strong dialogue, intense writing or texting or a good, long cry venting your feelings out to a friend.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be careful. Yes, you are often the practical spender, and even if you typically are frugal with your money, you could toss caution to the wind and overspend. The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your money and personal finances, and this can be a day where you forget a bill or maybe you don't realize how much you've purchased until later. Keep your budget at the forefront of your mind, and do not exceed it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Some parts of you are too good to ever change, but then there are things you'd like to improve. You realize those take time, and you decide to put in the work. The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your personal identity, and this can give you the inner determination you lacked at the start of the new year. It's a wonderful time to recommit to resolutions and decide that you're going to do what needs to be done no matter what.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a great memory, and you often hold on to the past. The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your past, and you may go down memory lane, recollecting the good times you've had with friends and family. This may be a fantastic day for creating a digital collage to post on social media or for printing out a few photos and making a scrapbook at home with your friends or family.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love learning about culture and how other people live their lives. Curious is your middle name, so when the Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your friendships, you are ready to set off on a new adventure. You're ready to explore life through the eyes and experiences of others. You don't have to travel too far, but you do want to grow your mind and your understanding of the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Distractions can happen when you have a busy life. You have family, a partner or friends, which adds a lot to your plate daily. The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your career, and it's a good time to look at what impacts your performance at work in a good way and not a great way. Perhaps you need to tighten up your schedule to be more streamlined with your social and professional life. It's something to consider, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love to learn. In fact, you tend to be very book-smart. With the Full Moon eclipse taking place in the area of your education, you can decide to start reading again, especially if you used to and stopped for whatever reason. Start with something you want to learn more about, like money or history. You can pick books that help to build your personal library and that you wouldn't mind reading again each year.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Karma can be positive, Pisces, and when you've been doing good for others, it has a way of finding you and gifting you your heart's desires. The Full Moon eclipse takes place in the area of your shared resources, and this may mean a friend, family member or someone you care for gives you an item you wanted. The universe often works in strange ways connecting people's lives so that they are a blessing to each other.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.