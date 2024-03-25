5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love By March 31, 2024

Happiness begins at home. That's the message and theme for the last week of the month regarding matters of the heart. After all, love cannot blossom when the internal environment is chaotic.

The five Chinese zodiac signs—pig, Horse, Dog, Ox, and Dragon — will be the luckiest in love if they find peace within. Leaning into this wisdom will benefit the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Earth over Lake (#19). It symbolizes great power and potential, especially in the near future, because of past actions. So don't aim for extraordinary changes for just one day. Aim for holistic, everyday routines that will help you unlock this burgeoning potential one day at a time.

It's almost like Bruce Lee's quote: "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Luck is just the cherry on top when one is fully aligned this way. If you feel called to, journal your thoughts on love and relationships this week.

What is missing? What do you need to find? When you let your soul speak, the answers will become obvious. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are luckiest in love during the week of March 25 - 31.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love March 25 - 31, 2024:

1. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, your luck in love this week will be big if you aim big. So don't let self-esteem problems drag you down. You will manifest the negative if you don't control your mind. Whoever told you that you don't deserve the best was gaslighting you. Let such ideas go.

If you are in a relationship, ask for help and divide your chores with your significant other. Your luck will blossom when you work to ensure that the relationship doesn't become one-sided or burdensome for either of you. This is all the more important if you are the one receiving most of the benefits. This is long-term luck you are working with this week.

2. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, you will experience a massive glow-up this week. Allow yourself to shine and dress the way that makes you feel happy and blessed. You may not appeal to everyone, but that's okay. The right person will not be able to take their eyes off of you.

If you are in a relationship, don't let the petty things drag you down. For some, your luck will help you see the truth of what you are experiencing and allow you to move towards what's healthy for you. For others, this luck will truly enable you and your partner to become an unstoppable pair.

3. Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, if you are single, your luck in love this week is all about standing your ground and refusing to allow manipulative people or secret opponents to make you shy away from what you want. Fate has got your back. So be your authentic self and blow the rest out of the water!

If you are in a relationship, the energy this week for love is excellent for setting the foundational stone for your joint future. Whether that's purchasing a home together, setting up a holiday jar, or pledging to go on at least one date every two weeks, your luck will thrive when you and your partner commit to the long haul.

4. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love is intimately tied to your wardrobe. Orange and red will be lucky for you in this regard. So dress to impress (both yourself and your dates) and watch as the magic unfolds.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to speak your mind and communicate as effectively as possible. Practice makes perfect, so don't worry about getting it right the first time. Approach each situation with compassion and the knowledge that you are in it together. That's how you will unlock your luck in love.

5. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, if you are single, your luck in love this week is tied to travel. As long as you step out of your comfort zone and go somewhere, you have never been before. Your luck will flourish and shine for you. This can be close to home, like a new food truck that everyone has been talking about, or a part of your town you have never been to before, or somewhere farther away, like in a distant city or even country. Let your feet (and soul) guide you.

If you are in a relationship, you, too, are encouraged to step out of your comfort zone in love this week. That's where your luck will shine. Whether that's trusting your partner's restaurant choice for a takeout night or trying a new hobby with your bae, luck will surprise you like the perfect cherry on top!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.