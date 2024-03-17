Beautiful Love Horoscopes For All 12 Zodiac Signs On March 18

Life is filled with hope as we prepare for a new solar season. The Sun will soon enter the sign of Aries, and Venus is in Pisces.

Things start to look up for each zodiac sign as the season begins to turn toward springtime. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology on March 18, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 18, 2024:

Aries

Venus is at the Libra degree, which signifies commitment and war against your union or partnerships. We all want to focus on the good in relationships, but some people get jealous when you have it so good.

You may not know why a particular individual feels like hating on your wonderful love life, but in the end, it's not a reflection of you. This is more of a reflection of them.

Taurus

Venus is at the Libra degree, and it points to well wishes through the form of your friends. Celebrate them, Taurus. Friends are an essential part of a relationship lasting. Your friends can support you when life feels confusing, and you aren't sure what you need or ought to do during a tough time.

It's also friends who help you to stay balanced when in love. You don't want to focus solely on one person, Taurus. You need diversity, which comes from talking to people you know and can trust who don't want anything more from you than seeing you happy.

Gemini

It's a good day for you in the love department, as it seems your partner is your best ally in the world. Third-party credibility can be as effective in love as the way it works in business.

And, during Venus at the Libra degree in Pisces, a significant other's kind words about you can portray you positively. People respect partners who speak well of each other. Having someone in your corner who loves you, knows you well, and sees the best in you helps others to see it, too.

Cancer

Couples who work together last longer than those who don't. With Venus at the Libra degree in Pisces, it's a beautiful time to approach the idea of counseling or reading books about improving communication with your mate.

Consider taking a class that fosters romantic love and intimate bonds of closeness. Make time each night to connect and use some skills you learn from podcasts, books, or videos online.

Leo

There's power in secret sharing, and when you feel ready to open up about your struggles with your significant other, good things can manifest for you both.

You can concentrate on finding workable solutions. You may attract help that you mutually need. This can be super powerful for you on a love and relationship level because, as the saying goes, two heads (or hearts) are much better than one.

Virgo

Can you manifest your love at the same time that they are trying to find you? With Venus at the Libra degree in your partnership sector, there's never been a more powerful time to send your thoughts for love out into the universe.

You can manifest a stronger connection even if you're already in a committed relationship. Imagine yourself experiencing greater love with your partner. If you want to get a proposal, imagine it happening. Accept this image as coming true.

Libra

It's time to do something simple and relaxing, Libra. Plan a wonderful wellness day with your significant other. If you have the budget, consider getting a couple's massage.

If you need to be more thrifty, invite your partner to exchange a shoulder rub or a walk in nature, where you can both take in the sights and sounds that relieve stress and tension.

Scorpio

Tonight may be the night you get the best kiss of your life. With Venus in Pisces, it promises a romantic and wonderful evening that ends on a positive note.

You're more open and receptive to the love and care of your person. You may be falling in love this week, Scorpio. Even if you're single and looking, a person with whom you feel that magical spark of chemistry may be yours this week.

Sagittarius

In the next few days, a few things will happen for you because Venus is activating the Libra degree, which connects with your home and family sector.

The place you live in will feel more like a home to you. You may want to talk about moving in with a friend or someone you care about. You may be looking to improve your home to make it more inviting for company to come and visit. The idea of an inviting home environment appeals to you. Maybe check out new things on Ikea or start pinning what you desire to have on Pinterest for inspiration.

Capricorn

Communication is so important to you, and you may feel like you need it to be strong in your relationship. During Venus in Pisces, you feel more capable of opening up to your partner.

You may even begin to believe that there isn't anything the two of you can't accomplish together as a team. You can define each other's role within the relationship and see how you work together as a team.

Aquarius

Should you have a joint bank account when you are in a relationship? You might wonder if you want to comingle your financial assets or have a 'yours, mine and ours' account.

With Venus in Pisces, you don't have to make money a negative issue. It becomes more of an asset to work with and an opportunity to partner fairly together.

Pisces

Some say you can only love others when you can love yourself. However, Venus in your sign may have you learning about romance from observing people around you. You may find that your relationship with yourself heals the more someone shows you how loveable you truly are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.