5 Zodiac Signs With The Happiest Horoscopes On March 16, 2024

Pause, rest and reflect. That's the mantra of the day. After all, grand adventures always begin with some planning and plotting behind the scenes. And while five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio, Aries and Leo — there's something here for everyone.

First of all, Uranus in Taurus stands out as the cosmic benefactor. That means your conventional and unconventional sides will clash in the middle, deep in your psyche, until something novel comes out into the open for everyone to see. It can be a surprisingly good dad joke (regardless of whether you are a dad, mom, or single as a pringle), a vacation plan, a new purchase, or something else. Whatever emerges will be intriguing.

Mercury in Aries adds weight to the positive energy by aligning our hopes and dreams with the more practical and action-oriented side of our personality. Combined with the Uranus energy mentioned above, you will practically glow like a butterfly and be the star of the show, whether there's an actual show or not.

Finally, Neptune conjunct Sun in Pisces urges us to be mindful of the future and how every action impacts the long-term. So, write down your feelings in a journal if you want to. That will help you stay true to your life path even as you have fun in the middle. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 16, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the happiest horoscopes on March 16, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Principles of air signs

Best time of the day: 7 - 9 pm

Cancer, the energy is absolutely beautiful for you! You will feel strong, steady, and sure of yourself. If you struggle with self-esteem issues, you may also stumble across people, podcasts, or videos that boost your confidence in the right direction.

Weirdly enough, you are urged to adopt the mindset of air signs. That is, take the path of least resistance, make friends wherever you go, and be more light and superficial in your conversations instead of going to the deep end. You will know why that's important as the events unfold.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Jewelry

Best time of the day: 2 am

Taurus, your life is about to get heated. If you catch our drift. Blame the stars, but keep the devices charged and ready if you are single. If not, you and your partner/date are about to show each other the stars without the need to go outside. But then again, there's scope for creativity in this arena, so do as you please. *wink*

If you feel called to, the day's energy is also great for adding precious jewelry to your collection. It can double as an investment for the future, too. Bonus points if the item means something sentimental to you!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Stubborn immovability

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Scorpio, the full force of the cosmos is backing you up at this time. Don't be afraid, and don't back down. Now's the time to wield your power with precision and set the record for who's the best. No one can one-up you at this time.

You are also encouraged to remember that the word "stubborn" is often weaponized by manipulative people to get you to take down your boundaries or do as they say. So be stubbornly immovable today when it comes to the things that matter the most to you and the path you have chosen for yourself.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Friendships

Best time of the day: 3 am

Aries, tough decisions must be made sometimes in life, and the energy will put such a situation on your path. Turn inward when that happens and ask yourself what your true priorities are and what feels right to you in your soul. The answer to the dilemma will become obvious.

You are also encouraged to appreciate your friends and recognize the blessing that they are. If you don't have such people in your life, now's the time to be proud of your ability to walk away from toxic forces or prod yourself to do what must be done if you haven't done it already.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Principles of air signs

Best time of the day: 5 am

Leo, let your soul feel all the emotions under the sky. Let it be happy, sad, angry, impressed, ecstatic, and all the rest. Don't bottle up anything today. Big healing awaits you on this path. That's your cosmic blessing of the day.

You are also encouraged to live life with the mindset of an air sign today. So don't butt heads with people who obviously don't see life the same way as you. Some obstacles must be overcome, as doing otherwise would be a waste of time and energy.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.