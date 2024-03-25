The Life Lesson Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Learn By March 31, According To A Tarot Card Reader

We are at the end of the month, and the week of March 25 - 31, 2024 brings a new lesson each zodiac needs to learn before March ends.

We will go over the cards pulled for each zodiac sign for the end of this month. We will review the results in an explanation that will show the traditional meaning, the real-life insight, and what we can do to work with the card we receive.

The year is moving fast, and we are here to catch up to it. For some of us, the last week of the month will present us with a few challenges that may very well end up as life lessons that we can apply in the future. If we encounter an obstacle, we will figure out how to maneuver it so that we may go forward.

We are positive people, and we wish to move forward and make progress. By now, we've learned many lessons, and so when we come across certain Tarot cards that either warn or encourage, we take it all in stride, and we do our best.

This week is as positive as we make it. While we will definitely have our 'moments of decision,' there is nothing here that suggests we won't reach victory. We will, as we do. That's what we do...we rise above. Here are the readings for all zodiac signs.

According to a tarot card reader, here is the life lesson each zodiac sign needs to learn by March 31.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Emperor, Reversed

Traditional Meaning: Generally speaking, this card represents stability and power. This could be an important person in your life or your sense of conviction. In its reversed state, it can mean confusion, but more so, the idea of benevolence, credit, and the ability to deal with negative people.

Real-Life Insight: Real-life insight shows us that you may have gotten a little bigger than your boots, so to speak. You now feel more confused than clearheaded about your position. You've done a great job getting here, but this card implies that you might now be prepared enough for the work in store.

Positive Light: Being here is everything, and you may be just the right person to flip yourself around and 'handle' it. For you to feel confused is only 'stage one' of you becoming very confident in what you're doing. So, you bit off more than you could chew...that doesn't mean you won't succeed. It just means that now you know what you're dealing with.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Traditional Meaning: This card has a range of meanings and can take you from feeling lightheaded and 'in love' to making a complete fool of yourself for love. It represents folly, mania, extravagance, and delirium and can often lead to feelings of outright bewilderment.

Real-Life Insight: This week teaches you the great lesson of moderation as you come to realize that not even you can handle the excess that you just put yourself through. While it's all fun and games, and you like it that way, you have started to realize that you can't handle 'everything' and that you need to know your limits.

Positive Light: This shows you that you are on the right track and that, through experience, you've learned exactly what your limits are. If you feel you need to remove something from your life, you'll do it knowingly, as experience has shown you that if it doesn't work for you, it's time to leave it alone.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles, Reversed

Traditional Meaning: Arguments with a good friend, taking things way too seriously, disorder, chaos, bickering, bad attitude, discord, talks that get you into more trouble than you wanted, worrying about losing money, feeling troubled by financial problems.

Real-Life Insight: The simplest opposition might send you into a snit this week, Gemini, as you really aren't ready for an opposing opinion. Knowing that the other person involved may very well be right may 'get your goat,' and you may experience an ego burn.

Positive Light: You can easily see that all of this is happening for a reason. As you adapt to another's will, you may realize that you're not always right—which doesn't imply that your voice is unreasonable. Sometimes you have to compromise. You'll be heard another day, and your voice will be respected, so no worries here, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Strength, Reversed

Traditional Meaning: This is always a powerful card, and in its reversed state, it could mean the abuse of power, taking advantage of someone or something, or perhaps even shining a light on one's weakness. It could also mean false power, showiness, or being a show-off.

Real-Life Insight: Every now and then, you try too hard to make something happen. This week, you feel like you've overstayed your welcome or overstepped your bounds. You will try very hard to convince someone of something this week, and they won't listen.

Positive Light: This is a great opportunity for you to see that balance is key to nurturing and keeping your mind healthy. If this week shows you that you can't get what you want, then so be it. You are strong enough to handle both rejection and acceptance. This week merely provides you with a good example of what you can handle.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Traditional Meaning: The path of activity, action, getting involved, not sitting this one out. Swift undertakings, devoted action, being 'there' and present for another person, doing things with speed and certainty, making someone feel better, talking someone down, and making things right.

Real-Life Insight: When you put your foot down, it resounds throughout the world. In your world, you'll be making some firm decisions that will affect other people. It's all positive and doable. What you may notice is that people react to you and process what you deliver with speed and dedication.

Positive Light: This week offers you the opportunity to really use your leadership skills. You are very good at handling a crowd, and you will have the chance to show people how to reach their goals. You are a natural teacher in this regard, and you have the patience of a saint.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups, Reversed

Traditional Meaning: Getting ready for something big, looking forward to the future, making sure things are in the right place, using the past for knowledge to set things right in the now, new environment, possible new location, the future, and all that will come true presently.

Real-Life Insight: You've come to a point in your life where you no longer want to focus on what tries your patience and puts you in a state of nervousness. By the time this week rolls around, you'll be in a mindset that allows you to feel good about who you are, what you look like, what your love life looks like, and how you present yourself to the world.

Positive Light: The best advice here would be to keep it going, Virgo, as this new approach to your own life seems to be the one that is the healthiest and the most profitable to you. If you can stay kind and remain kindess then you will end up making your own life a better place to live.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Judgment

Traditional Meaning: Renewed vision, changing opinions, shift in energy, positive outcome, looking forward to great change and being a part of it all when it occurs.

Real Life Insight: Happy tidings this week, Libra, as all things work out for you as planned. You may have wondered when and if things would actually work out in your favor. Well, it seems that the cards have ruled the Judgment in your favor after all. You worked hard for this day, and you kept your cool throughout the wait.

Positive Light: This week shows you that you can finally move forward. While all of it never held you back, you stayed in a state of waiting. Now that the waiting is over, you can feel free to set about forging a new path. Nobody knows where it leads you, but one thing is for sure: you feel good about the future, so...why not?

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Traditional Meaning: Hidden enemies, danger, being hyper-aware, the need to conspire, check in with others, lies, deception, dubious behavior, making mistakes, doing things at night, nocturnal activity, being sneaky.

Real Life Insight: This card shows that you might be going through some very 'Scorpio' things this week, as the card itself is connected with the traits and attributes of the mysterious zodiac sign, Scorpio. You can expect to be working at night, playing at night, and getting into something 'fun' and exciting with friends or loved ones under the light of the Moon.

Positive Light: What you get out of this week is all about finding friends or like-minded beings who really enjoy doing the same kind of thing as you do. Whatever you're into, you'll find a friend 'out there' who's just as into it as you are. The two...or three of you will join together and celebrate the night for all it's worth. Sounds like a real party.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Traditional Meaning: Design, planning a project, attempting to do something yet getting stuck on an argument, arguing over who is right, wishes, hopes, feeling of great confidence, not wanting to be obstructed, feeling annoyed, possible failure.

Real Life Insight: While you may have promised yourself that you'd remain cool and not argue with another person 'ever again,' you'll find that it's going to be hard to remain impartial during this week, March 25 - 31, 2024. Generally speaking, you're on the right track. What's advised here is that you hear the other person out before 'condemning' their response.

Positive Light: This card shows you that you're doing something right if you're in the position you're in. However, you still have to abide by the rules. That's fine, and it works in your world, as you tend to take on freedoms that really aren't allowed. What you'll learn is the power of discretion, and you'll feel gratitude knowing that you still have what it takes.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords, Reversed

Traditional Meaning: Triumph over the past, success, possible disaster in the reversed state, certain outcome, knowing the answer before it comes, childbirth, change, making something 'look' different, surgery, great love.

Real Life Insight: This week shows you that you need to think something through before making it a reality, as what you have in mind might take too much out of you if you go through with it. What you'll see happening this week is an example of what could go wrong, and it will stay in your conscious for a while as a lesson, or rather...a cautionary tale.

Positive Light: The positive light here is that you won't be making the wrong choice. You'll have learned from that example, and you might even be scared away from your first decision. During the week of March 25 - 31, 2024, you are basically saved by the bell.' You'll feel immensely lucky, knowing that, in the long run, you've made the right decision.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups, Reversed

Traditional Meaning: Making it happen fast, no waiting, expediting something so that it happens NOW rather than later, achievement, goal, seeking an ending and finding one.

Real Life Insight: This card definitely involves friends...and egos. Since it's in the reversed position, you are looking at the clash of egos between yourself and a few friends who really can't see what you mean. When you try to explain something to them, that means a lot to you. You want to be understood, but you'll realize that these aren't the 'right' people to 'get your meaning.'

Positive Light: It absolutely lets you know who your friends are, or rather, who you can trust with certain ideas and which friends can only handle other kinds of topics. Not every friend is equal. While they may all be beloved by you, you'll see that this week, you've got your friends who believe you and those who don't, and it's all OK.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

Traditional Meaning: sadness, acceptance, pain, illness, desolate feelings, depression, isolation, feeling way too lonely, using the experience to grow from, feeling down but knowing it's not over until it's over...and it 'ain't over yet!'

Real-Life Insight: While this is perhaps one of the harshest-looking cards in the Tarot deck, there's always something here that shows us that we can't avoid the inevitable. Once we hit bottom, we can only bounce back up. In your case, this may be your 'hitting bottom' moment, which implies healing, renewal, and change to come.

Positive Light: This card is so dark that it would be impossible to take too seriously, which is exactly why you will immediately grasp the idea that levity will get you out of your funk. This week is only the beginning for you, Pisces. Not only will you make a full recovery, but you'll take the lessons of this week seriously enough to learn great and profound wisdom from them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.