How Aries Season Improves Love For Each Zodiac Sign The Weekend Of March 21, 2024

Ooh la la, what a season we have in store for us. Just in case you have love on the brain, you'll be happy to know that Aries season will provide us with so many opportunities to fall in love and get it right.

That's saying a lot, and just one look at the transit lineup for the season shows us that we're in for some major romantic times ahead.

Aries season always takes the energy up a notch. We'll be able to see through certain events starting this weekend during Venus conjunct Saturn on March 21

Venus will align with Jupiter on March 23, and next week, we have a Full Moon Lunar eclipse on March 25.

Mercury retrograde on April 1, which will certainly shape our love lives. April itself looks like an attack on our senses in all the right ways as we walk into Venus in Aries, Uranus trine Lilith, Venus conjunct Node, and Mars opposite Lilith.

What a season it will be, and for each zodiac sign, there's hope in store. Let's now go over how each individual will find their lessons and see what's to happen in love, romance, and family matters. We'll also discuss how we'll deal with it all emotionally and how our physical health will play a large role in how we perceive the world around us.

See how Aries season improve love for each zodiac sign in astrology starting the weekend of March 21.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Notable transits: Aries Sun, Moon aligns with Mars, Venus conjuncts Neptune, Venus in Aries, New Moon in Aries. It's all coming up, Aries, and you love it. This season has you extending yourself all the way up to the last day, when Mercury, in conjunction with Aries, will complete all of your previous efforts.

Keywords for the season: Engagement, involvement, enthusiasm, delivery, desire, wanting to be a part of it all, wanting to share what you've learned, knowing that you have something to donate, being a good friend to those who need it, and finding solace in that which you believe in. Stay true to yourself and find that you can trust your gut feeling. Strength comes to you this month as a result of much inner reflection.

Most loving days: March 22, 23, 24, April 3, 4, 8, 11, 12. Try to find what's working and identify it during these days, Aries. You've got a lot going on for you, so it's a good idea to stick with what works. You'll see that you're stronger than you think these days, especially when it comes to love.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Notable transits: If Lilith is involved, then you're there for all of it, as this celestial body works well with Taurus, especially if that Taurus is in love, as you might very well be. So we're looking at specific transits and how they help your love life out. We'd find those aspects happening during Venus in alignment with Jupiter, Venus in Aries, Venus conjunct Node, and Mars opposite Lilith.

Keywords for the season: trust, emotional transparency, lack of protection, knowing you are safe, feeling good about life and love, thinking you are finally in the clear, healing from old wounds, knowing the difference between a bad habit and a worthy path, staying within the boundaries of what makes you feel safest, and knowing that you can trust your romantic partner with your heart, your body, and your soul.

Most loving days: March 24, 29, April 3, 4, 10, 14, 17. See if something is going on in your body during these days, Taurus, as you are an extension of your mind, and when you're in love, you feel healthier. Make note of what you feel inside and outside during these days.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Notable transits: A Full Moon and a Mercury retrograde show you right from the start that you won't be receiving any special treatment when you go for success. However, that's exactly what gets you going. You feel confident despite your surroundings, and that's what makes you a winner this season. You've got Mercury conjunct Aries and Mars opposite Lilith to smooth out all difficulties, especially those concerned with romance.

Keywords for the season: Perseverance is key this season, and you'll see that other words and concepts that make sense to you are persistence, belief, self-belief, knowing you can succeed, believing that the outcome will be positive, checking in with yourself to see if you're OK, and feeling confident enough to propose ideas to others without fear of rejection.

Most loving days: March 28, 29, 31, April 1, 2, 7, 8, 11, 12. Trust your gut during these days, Gemini, as there really is so much going on that the universe wishes you to pick up on. With a good sense of intuition, you can create an even better environment for your love to grow in.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Notable transits: While you find that March is a very comfortable month for you, you'll be excited to know that April makes the most of Aries season for you, Cancer, as you'll get to experience the full-blown power behind the transits of Mercury retrograde, Venus conjunct Node, Venus in Aries aligning with Pluto, a New Moon in Aries and Uranus trine Lilith. Interestingly enough, each of these events brings a positive note to your life.

Keywords for the season: Change, renewal, transformation. Your love life will feel as though it's changing but in a very good way. You are more receptive to change now, as Aries has that kind of effect on you, and you want to grow with the times. If change is required, then you will look at it with your 'good' eyes, and you'll adapt. So much good is coming your way during Aries season. If you see a major change in your love life, know that you were the one who created it this way.

Most loving days: March 24, 27, April 3, 4, 10, 14, 16. With proper understanding, you can overcome many things during this time as you investigate the reasons 'why' you do certain things. You are on a trajectory for success in love. Look deeply into the reasons why things are going so well for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Notable transits: Aries season might very well be Leo season, as you tend to work very well when the zodiac sign is a fire element. Aries is most definitely going to set things on fire for you in terms of your love life.

https://www.yourtango.com/2018311951/which-zodiac-signs-is-the-most-powerful-astrologyWhile this might not be something you are expecting, know that during March's Full Moon in Libra and transits Venus in Aries, Sun conjunct Mercury, and Uranus conjunct Node, things will take on a much healthier glow in terms of your romance.

Keywords for the season: You can feel the power of bodily strength, healthy skin, activity, involvement, and renewal. This season brings about great changes in you, and adaptability is the key to making it all come together.

You and your partner will try new things and perhaps even make plans for a vacation sometime in the near future. You feel deserving of good things during Aries season, and you are happy to share that feeling with your partner.

The most loving days are March 28, 29, 31, April 4, 14, 17. These days are great opportunities for you to get in touch with the purity of your feelings, as you are much more sensitive to love these days. Somehow, you make that vulnerability work for you. Note how you move your body during this time. Is everything in working order?

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Notable transits: March takes you out of Pisces and into Aries, and the transition is just fine and dandy for you, as you like that rush of power that Aries always brings you. Your best days will occur during many of the April transits, so look to the sky for support during Venus' alignment with Pluto, Mars conjunct Saturn, Uranus trine Lilith, Venus conjunct Node, and Mercury conjunct Aries.

Keywords for the season: Playfulness, open-mindedness, desire for freedom, need to express yourself, honesty, enchantment, the need for understanding, wanting to listen, wanting to be listened to and heard, knowing that you can trust the person you are with, and finding out that no matter how many arguments you have with this person, you always end up loving each other even more than before.

Most loving days: March 23, 24, 27, 29, April 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12. You've got plenty of time to catch up on the good feeling during this season, so indulge yourself all the way, as you'll notice your partner is really there for you. Find out what makes them tick and remember it for the future.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Notable transits: March brings you a Full Moon Eclipse in your sign of Libra and shows you right to the door of April's first day with a retrograde event in Mercury. You'll do well in love during Sun conjunct Node and Venus in Aries. With a New Moon in Aries, you'll feel like everything in your love life is 'back on track' and ready for the summer months ahead.

Keywords for the season: Togetherness, compromise, feeling unthreatened, knowing you can speak up and be heard, getting the impression that maybe you are loved, releasing the need to be skeptical, being there for your loved one while knowing they are the only person who really 'gets' you.

Most loving days: March 24, 28, 29, 30, April 8, 10, 11, 17, 19. Seeing the world through rose-tinted spectacles may not be your first state of being. Understand that if you are feeling this good about life and love, then let yourself have the moment. You've got many good days happening for you during Aries season. Allow yourself to experience them fully.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Notable transits: While March packs a punch in its early Aries season days, you'll find that it's April that drives the point home. That point is positive and something that will absolutely work for you when it comes to your romantic life. You are looking at the positive benefits that these transits have on your love life, and they are the Full Moon in Libra, Venus conjunct Neptune (very good for you), Mars conjunct Saturn, and Uranus trine Lilith.

Keywords for the season: Belief, loyalty, work, knowing that if you put in the time, you'll get the results you want, feeling secure in your romance, knowing that it's all OK even when you make mistakes, learning from mistakes, taking time to think things out, meditation, contemplation and knowledge.

Most loving days: March 30, 31, April 4, 5, 11, 14, 17. Use these days to balance yourself out so that you can come to realize that love is definitely a part of your life and not something you can push aside. Find the important parts of each day and see what about them works so well for you. Refer to the positive at all times.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Notable transits: Aries season is an energy booster for you, as it always has been. Once again, you'll be plugging into that source for so much of your creative drive. Don't be surprised if you are taken on a roller coaster ride of epic proportions when it comes to your love life in all the right ways, as you'll be heavily influenced by the transits of the Full Moon Eclipse, Mercury retrograde, Sun conjunct Node, Uranus trine Lilith and Mars aligning with Jupiter.

Keywords for the season: Stamina, expectation, knowledge, affirmation, creativity, putting in extra effort, knowing you can do it, being there for your partner when they really need you, wanting to show them that you're the right person at the right time, healing from old wounds and wanting very badly to 'get on with it.' Completion, wrapping things up.

Most loving days: March 22, 24, 25, 26, April 1, 2, 7, 9, 17. Experience love as never before on these days, as you are finally free enough to let it all in without doubt. Note how you feel during times of deep love, and never forget that this is a true gift. Feel the gratitude for a life well lived and a love life that matches it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Notable transits: Aries season immediately starts your engines up from Day one all the way through until Taurus season begins. It's not just about Aries; it is about springtime for you, Capricorn. You'll find that you are being assisted by this season's lineup of all-star transits, which feel as though they are 'tailor-made' for you and your ambitions. You are looking at the positive vibes that float your world via Venus in alignment with Pluto, a New Moon in Aries, Mars conjunct Saturn, and Venus conjunct Node.

Keywords for the season: Surprise, success, romantic love. While you may think you're all business, you will want to wind down at night with the person you love. You'll be very surprised to see just how compatible you and this person can be. Togetherness, sharing, compatibility, and easygoing attitudes.

Most loving days: March 23, 24, 29, April 2, 3, 6, 10, 17. Free yourself enough to know that you can have the best of both worlds in so much as this month brings you success on several different levels. Your love life will soar, as will your business life. Balance is key ... keep this in mind.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Notable transits: Inspiration is right there for you, as you have zero problems leaving Pisces season and moving on into Aries season, as you like the heat that comes with the Aries attitude. Transits that deliver for you romantically are the Full Moon, Venus aligned with Jupiter, a Capricorn Moon on the same day as Mercury goes retrograde, Venus in Aries, and a New Moon in Aries. It's a month of change for you as well, Aquarius, and you are very much in control.

Keywords for the season: Critical thinking, change, progress, reworking an old program, trusting your partner, seeing in them potential, seeing yourself potential for more, knowing you are good enough, loving life, appreciating your station in life at this point, realizing that you are the perceiver and that it's all about your perception so you might as well stay positive.

Most loving days: March 26, 28, April 1, 5, 6, 12. Thinking outside the box comes naturally to you, Aquarius. These days, you'll find that you are able to really share what's on your mind with the right person. And they may very well end up as your life partner. You feel trust and love in ways you might not have felt before.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Notable transits: You are welcome in Aries season as it always seems to be the natural next step after you've indulged in your own Sun season. You enjoy how that rush of power and confidence seems so real and effective, and you want more and more of it. You'll really feel the presence of personal power on days that have these transits: The Full Moon, Venus conjunct Neptune, Venus in Aries, Venus aligned with Pluto, and Uranus trine Lilith.

Keywords for the season: Healing, transformation, new ideas, new ways of thinking, wanting to be more involved with your romantic partner, and learning that it's OK to say 'no' as well as 'yes' when you feel like it. The Aries season has you reflecting on your life and finding out what works and what doesn't. You'll happily decide that one of the best things in your life is your romance.

Most loving days: March 25, 26, 28, April 3, 5, 8. Your best bet is to go with the flow as you've come to understand that so much good is available to you if only you just let it happen. During these days, your love life has a chance to thrive in ways you might not expect. Don't stand in the way. let it happen. Let it flow, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.