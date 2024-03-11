How To Manifest What Your Zodiac Sign Needs This Week By Journaling

What can your zodiac sign manifest this week by journaling? We start the week by focusing on the 5th Law of Attraction, the Law of Harmony.

The Law of Harmony is about existing inside an ongoing Flow State, going along with the natural rhythms and cycles of life instead of fighting against them.

It encourages staying in tune with yourself and your intuition. When you live in harmony with your surroundings and your inner self, you enter a state of alignment, allowing the universe to do its best work for you.

Let's tap into the spirit of the Law of Harmony by scripting positive activities to participate in. Begin your journal prompt with these words: I do x and x to promote growth and inner harmony. I create a harmonious environment by doing x, y, and z.

Use your intuition to fill in the blanks and write what comes naturally to you, as well as what you would like to build a habit of in the spirit of being in tune with your surroundings.

Let's look at what the stars hold for us the week of March 11 - 17. On 11, Venus enters Pisces. This energy makes us open to love, pleasure and the pursuit of our goals. We are in tune with our feelings and the world around us. On 12, the Moon enters Taurus.

We seek out material pleasures and look for security in our financial dealings. We also want to enjoy all the creature comforts we have worked for. On 14, The Gemini Moon awakens a latent curiosity about world affairs as well as the inner world of those around us.

Take this time to communicate with others, debate, and research. In our research, we may find the answer to some questions that we've been looking for. On 17, the Cancer Moon supports our need for rest and enjoyment of our home.

It is a great end to the week to rejuvenate us and restore our souls to prepare for the following week. What is your number one goal this week, and how do the surrounding energies support completing this goal?

Aries Manifest: Divine connection

It has happened before, Aries, and it is happening now that you want something big to enter your life. With only days before the Sun enters your sign, the need for greatness is almost devouring you. At this point, it's time to think deeply for answers.

Journal Prompt:

When was the last time that I engaged with a cause that was greater than myself? When was the last time I engaged in an action that solely helped others?

Taurus Manifest: Profound gratitude

Prepare for a huge uptick in your social sector starting on 11. The need for gratefulness will become ever-present with all the blessings coming your way.

Journal Prompt:

I am grateful for my relationship with __ because they __. I am grateful that I didn't dwell on negativity today because that allowed me to focus on ______.

Gemini Manifest: Rebirth

Gemini, your social sphere will be front and center starting on 11. This can create some anxiety and second-guessing yourself.

Journal Prompt:

You need to take steps to repair your relationship with yourself. What are some small things you can do to rebuild your trust? How can you feel more safe in your environment?

Cancer Manifest: Spiritual growth

The time has come, Cancer, to apply all of the knowledge you have been building up over the past few months to real-life action. You have many feelings and thoughts surrounding your next move. The best thing to do is to trust your intuition.

Journal Prompt:

I should avoid looking too far into the future, as this can cause anxiety; instead, I should only worry about the next step. What is the next step in my internal growth process?

Leo Manifest: Joy

On the flip side, Leo, you are moving from a more extroverted state to a more introverted one this month. There is a lot to internally process that will be useful for you in the spring.

Journal Prompt:

Look in your home environment. Do you own any items that bring you great joy or happiness when you look at them? Do you have any items that bring you great Joy or happiness when you interact with them?

Virgo Manifest: Imagination

Hey Virgo, you may or may not be ready for it, but there are a bunch of networking opportunities coming your way. This is the time to really filter who you want in your life and who you do not want in your life, as well as your boundaries for both.

Journal Prompt:

If you had to create a dream team support system, who would be in it and why? This can include people, both living and dead, as well as those you know and those you do not know. What qualities do people in your dream support system have that you admire?

Libra Manifest: Self-love

Libra, your self-worth comes into question this week when something triggers you greatly. Remember that most of our triggers are merely insecurities about childhood experiences that we've endured. Whenever we feel triggered, it's important to examine the feelings we have. Is this feeling old? Where does it originate? How do my views of the world shape the way I view people?

Journal Prompt:

Consider the people in your inner and outer circle who appear to be most comfortable in their skin. What can you learn from them to become more confident?

Scorpio Manifest: Nourishment

Scorpio and Venus are entering your creativity and romance center, and there is a lot of activity happening in those respective areas. It can either be overwhelming, or you could leverage these things to your advantage. Think about the risks you can take that feels comfortable to you. Also, think about your dream life and how the people entering it fit into that dream life.

Journal Prompt:

Monitor how people affect your energy. List people who drain you after you spend time with them versus people who renew your spirit after you spend time with them.

Sagittarius Manifest: Support system

Sagittarius, Mars will be in your home sector, bringing your family life to the forefront. It's time to review and audit your relationships as well as how you relate to others.

Journal Prompt:

Compare and contrast your views on yourself and your family. What view did you have about yourself years ago that has changed over the years? What view have you had about your family that has changed recently?

Capricorn Manifest: Humility

Capricorn, starting on 13, you find yourself with a strong gift of gab. You were talking up a storm and maybe even have some regrets about talking too much. Try not to overthink things so that you can enjoy all your newfound confidence in communication with others. People actually like to hear what you have to say.

Journal Prompt:

Is there anything in your life you are currently beating yourself up for? Is there anything in your life you are blaming others for? How can you be generous to yourself as well as forgive others?

Aquarius Manifest: Radical self-acceptance

To say that the year has started rough for you, Aquarius, would be an understatement. The positive thing about being considered one of the strongest Warriors is that you learn more about yourself in these tough times than when times are easy. It's important not just to brush off these experiences but to dissect them instead so that you can use all of this knowledge to your advantage.

Journal Prompt:

Write a two-column chart, the left column representing insecurities you have noticed about yourself this year. In the right column, write positive experiences you have had, whether in the past or present, that contradict these insecurities. How does the narrative you have about yourself affect your self-image?

Pisces Manifest: Self-love

With all the innermost planets going through your Sun sign this month, there is a flutter of activity in your social sectors, which is to be expected. All of these happenings are making you feel as if you can't live in the moment and instead have to view this time in retrospect to figure out how you are interpreting everything that's happening around you. That is 100% fair, and that is what your journal is here for: reflection.

Journal Prompt:

What self-sustaining views have you held about yourself since childhood? Do you perceive yourself positively or negatively, and in which ways?

Venita Johnson is the Editor for Horoscopes & Zodiacs, based in New York City. She focuses on journal writing, astrology, tarot, and reading oracle cards.