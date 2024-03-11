One-Cart Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On March 12, 2024

Your single tarot card reading is here, zodiac signs! We are nearing the end of Pisces season, and today Venus will enter Pisces. Find out what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign, and what to expect while the Moon is in Taurus.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Well, if ever there was a chance to do what you wanted to do, it is when the universe closes a door and shuts it tightly behind you. This is your breakthrough moment, Aries. You have an opportunity to run freely toward a goal because that one thing you would not let go has released you. Few things are more liberating than knowing you are free to be who you need to be without reservation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Everyone gets tempted, and after being in the same relationship with the same person for too long, you may wonder if the grass is greener on the other side. You may think you're 'just looking,' but straying eyes can lead to more. If you're feeling unhappy or unfulfilled, it's best to let your partner know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

It's very hard to tell the truth to a friend when you know the message could potentially hurt your feelings—and possibly your relationship. Honesty really is the best policy, but the timing makes whatever needs to be heard easier to listen to. Be sensitive to the entire situation so that you can be both a friend and a good one, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Wit can help you overcome a number of life's problems. When faced with tough challenges, you may find it easier to crack a joke than to be serious. You have a choice to make: get angry or get silly. For today, you might decide to laugh and not take life too seriously.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

What does it really mean when you hear that you can have anything your heart desires? The Three of Wands is a card that encourages dreaming big for the sake of imagination alone.

As this card includes the sum of three digits, remember that it takes more than one person to make a big dream come true. A great goal requires help, so don't keep what you envision to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You will get through this. The first step of acceptance is realizing you will experience highs and lows. Dark times are difficult because they block your ability to see the light.

But knowing that one single turn of an event can move you from a bad situation into a better one encourages patience. It's only a matter of time before this situation is behind you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Things in society are slow to change. You might be combating your family's religious beliefs that go against how you choose to live your life. You may want to see some sort of political change happen in your community or the world at large.

Being a rebel may feel right, but many leaders in the past worked through a system in order to change it. This tarot card suggests this may be the better path for you today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You don't like to stay stuck in one place, so the moment you see your chance to improve, you rush for it. This tarot card serves as a warning, though. Don't be so desperate for a change that you fail to listen to reason. Pay attention to the red flags and signs that show up when you're on the move.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You have an Ace in your pocket, but this isn't the right time to use it. Luck is lucky when preparation meets opportunity. You may feel prepared, but this tarot card could indicate something is wrong. Your timing could be off, or what you intend to do is going to be misapplied.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You long for a sense of safety and security in your life. What does that look like for you? You need to define what brings a smile to your face and joy to your heart.

Do you want to travel and be free of any restrictions, or do you prefer to have a home of your own and stay in one place? Today, define your wants and needs so you can attain them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You've been heartbroken in the past, and today, those emotions may come back up for you. You may be thinking of an ex who broke your heart but never apologized for what they did.

Perhaps a friendship that fell by the wayside is causing you to grieve. These are important moments as they help you to heal. Allow the tears to fall so you can start the journey to wholeness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's so strange when you know your intuition is right, but everyone else seems to be in the dark. Not every person is going to sense the things that you do, but that does not mean you are wrong. What it means is that you've given a glimpse into the future and should take action.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.