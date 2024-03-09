How The Moon In Pisces Effects Your Tarot Horoscope For March 10, 2024

It's time to begin again. There's a new lunar phase taking place on March 10, 2024. Find out how this affects each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope from Aries through Pisces.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You can't go back to the way things were. As much as you would love to return to an ex and pick up where things left off it's impossible. You both have changed, and that can be the best thing for your future reconciliation. You can start over again, and learn how to love better than before.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You can start where you are. Managing change begins with a single decision. Begin with honesty about the current situation. Change takes time, and you may not be as consistent as you'd like at first. But with each step back you can take two more forward. With time you can reach your goal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Abundance can come in many forms. You might find that having more time gives you a sense of abundance, so you can do things you want to do. If you long for friends, you may meet new people on this day if you try. You can easily attract what you need so take action.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Emotional fulfillment is important. Today, do something you love to do. Hang out with people who make you feel good. When life challenges your faith in positive thinking, remind yourself of all the wonderful things you can have in your life if you choose.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Just when you think that the world has gone mad, you may find a small glimmer of hope. You may find that the stars align or the right person enters your l ife. All that you need is there for you, and you ought to seize the opportunity to take it when it comes. Brush pride aside.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can only do so much, but the reward comes in knowing you gave your all to a cause that had significant meaning for you. You learn something deep about yourself during these moments. You discover your courage, inner strength and how great of a heart you have for others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You can grow where you are planted or you can travel to a new location to see if a different environment can help you to get better opportunities. Sometimes, you have attained all that you're going to get at a certain location, and the only way to advance is to go elsewhere where your skills are desired and more needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The worst is behind you. Once you have worked through the most challenging part of your relationship, love flows easily for you. You can stay committed and keep hanging in there. With time and patience, your bond can become all you hoped it could be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Worrying about a friend can be so stressful, especially when you feel so helpless. You might not be able to give money or support in the way that you want or desire. But you can hold a hand, listen and show that you care.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Not every person needs to know your thoughts or what you are feeling. It's OK to keep your emotions to yourself. Your mysterious allure can be a protective shroud. It allows you to remain discerning and avoid making mistakes in trust when you aren't sure you can be transparent and open.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Something may feel a little off. You might not even know what the problem is or why you're in a funk. You may feel a lot of stress and anxiety about a family member or a particular situation. During this time, it's best not to make hasty choices or to do things without planning and thinking your solution through.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Self-care is important when you're doing things that require a lot of spiritual energy. Don't put your emotional needs on the back burner; instead, tend to them. Give yourself the same care you provide to others. It's OK to put busy life on hold so you can restore your emotional needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.